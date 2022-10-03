Cellebrite DI Ltd. appoints Ayala Berler Shapira as General Counsel

The world leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors recently announced the appointment of this recognized leader who will also join the firm's executive management team.

Yossi Carmil, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite, stated:

We are thrilled to have Ayala join the Cellebrite family and management team. As Cellebrite continues to develop, the GC’s role is expanding and is becoming increasingly significant for executing the company’s strategy and growth plans.

In her new role, Berler Shapira will be responsible for managing all legal aspects and leading Cellebrite's legal and compliance organization.

Career

With more than 27 years of experience, both in global technology companies and in some of the leading law firms in Israel, Berler Shapira has served as Deputy General Manager and Head of Compliance at Amdocs, where she was noted for leading the corporate legal domains and of global businesses and for supporting the company's mergers and acquisitions activity. Before that, she was GC for Jungo, an Israeli software company operating in the telecommunications market.

Ayala Berler Shapira. Photo: LinkedIn Profile.

Berler Shapira holds a double degree in Law and Business Administration (LL.B, B.A) from Tel-Aviv University and is a member of the Israel and New York State Bar Associations.

“I am confident that Ayala will serve as a great business partner, and that under her leadership, the legal and compliance teams will fiercely continue developing our infrastructure to support Cellebrite’s strategy and business goals in a constantly evolving regulatory environment,” added Carmil.

About Cellebrite

Through its digital intelligence solutions, this company empowers organizations to master the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by optimizing intelligence processes, thereby transforming the way clients collect, review, analyze and manage data in this type of research.