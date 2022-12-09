ImpediMed named Richard Valencia as MD and CEO

Since December 1, this successful executive assumed his new position with the objective of consolidating a solid team to manage the implementation of changes in the provision of services to a broad client base.

Valencia, who has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the healthcare and technology industries, was previously interim president and CEO of WaveForm Diabetes, as well as a member of the board of directors of Tandem Diabetes Care, which experienced a significant increase in the market during Valencia's tenure.

“Accessibility to the SOZO digital health platform is more important than ever and the future opportunity to monetise the patient testing data will eventually create an entirely new market segment for the company,” stated Valencia.

ImpediMed's SOZO platform is a non-invasive device that can provide a quick and accurate snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition in a patient with lymphedema.

Career

Valencia, who is currently the president of the software company CareAlign, which provides a patient management tool for doctors, is also co-vice president of CONNECT, a nonprofit organization that provides business mentoring in San Diego.

“With over 25 years in senior executive roles, my background is deeply rooted in corporate strategy execution, market disruption, M&A, organizational development, deal structuring, value creation, business development, growth and transformation, and strategic partnerships,” reads on Valencia’s LinkedIn profile.

In addition, Valencia notes: