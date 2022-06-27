LIVE STREAMING
Ralph Rodríguez, President and CPO at Daon
Ralph Rodríguez is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Ralph Rodríguez named President and CPO at Daon

The executive also joins the Board of Directors of this leader in identity recognition technology.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 27, 2022

Daon, a global leader in biometric authentication and identity assurance technology, recently announced the appointment of Ralph Rodríguez as its new President and Chief Product Officer.

Rodríguez, who also joins the company's Board of Directors, spearheads efforts to lead the vision, strategy and commercialization roadmaps for Daon's products and technologies.

“Ralph has repeatedly distinguished himself as a very successful tech entrepreneur. As the longest-serving Fellow at MIT, Ralph pioneered research on AI, cloud, mobile, neural science and security technologies at the MIT Media Lab and Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology (HST) departments,” said Tom Grissen, CEO at Daon. 

Ralph Rodriguez’s Professional Experience

The Spanish-born executive has a proven 30-year track record, both in early-stage venture capital-backed companies, and large $1 billion+ publicly traded companies.

Ralph Rodríguez, President and CPO at Daon. Photo: @DaonInc.
Ralph Rodríguez, President and CPO at Daon. Photo: @DaonInc.

Rodríguez was a Research Scientist and Head of Identity Verification at Facebook, where he oversaw applied identity intelligence. He was also the co-founder and chief technology officer of Confirm.io, an identity verification and authentication company acquired by the social network in 2018.

He founded Blue Hill Research, Delfigo Security, Invenio, and NTA before Confirm.io. Additionally, he was CTO/CIO for public companies Brooks Automation, C-bridge Internet Solutions, and Excelon Corporation. He most recently served as Executive-in-Residence at Summit Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Rodríguez is co-author of the SANS Institute publications Windows NT Security: Step by Step and Computer Incident Management: Step by Step. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Neogen Corporation and Strategic Cyber Ventures in Washington, D.C.

Daon underlines:

Ralph joins Daon at a pivotal time for the company, and we believe he is the right leader to help shape our go-forward strategy and product objectives by working closely with our worldwide customers and partners.

Rodríguez studied for an Sc.D. in information systems and is a graduate of the management program GPMD-MBA at IESE Business School, Barcelona, Spain. He served in the United States Army during the Persian Gulf War in 1990, and was named Soldier of the Year for the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) in 1987. Rodríguez has 23 U.S. patents and international patent applications.

“Daon is a market leader in its domain, and it’s a privilege to join the company at this critical stage of its growth curve – as it rapidly expands into new markets and verticals. In the past five years, my focus was around multi-modal biometrics and authentication. And based on my observations, Daon is best-in-class in delivering these solutions,” highlighted Rodríguez. 

“My goal is to contribute to the growth of Daon’s business and global market expansion. Fraud and security are at the forefront of the minds of business leaders, and Daon’s identity solutions provide millions of users with peace of mind, trust, and assurance,” he added.

About Daon

Daon has pioneered methods to securely and conveniently combine identity and biometric capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments spanning payment verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel.

Its platform provides an inclusive and trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and retrieval of a user's identity and enabling businesses to transact with any consumer, through any medium, with complete confidence.

TAGS

