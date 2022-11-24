LIVE STREAMING
Henrique Dubugras, co-founder of Brex
Dubugras is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Graphic: Mónica Hernández/Al Día News.

Henrique Dubugras, co-founder of Brex, joins the Board of Directors of Expedia Group

It will reinforce the company's mission to power global travel for all.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 24, 2022

The founder of the firm that provides financial software, expense management solutions and corporate cards to tens of thousands, including DoorDash, Coinbase, SeatGeek, and more, recently announced his appointment to the board of the global travel company.

Dubugras pointed out through his Twitter profile after his appointment: “I told myself I wouldn't join any other boards, but couldn't say no to Expedia and their management team.”

Career 

Dubugras, a fintech expert, has extensive experience building and leading several of the world's leading technology companies.

Before co-founding Brex, Dubugras, along with Pedro Franceschi, also created Pagar.me, the largest payment processor in Brazil, as well as the EduqueMe platform, which sponsors Latin American students at the best U.S. universities.

The technology leader, who studied computer science at Stanford University, is also part of MercadoLibre's Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to be joining Expedia Group’s Board of Directors and honored to be working alongside some of the smartest people across tech, business, finance and policy. I’ve been a longtime fan of Expedia and their ability to be an innovative leader in the travel category. Additionally, we both share the idea that the future of our world is a more global one and we need to continue to build the tools to help enable that,” noted Dubugras

For his part, Peter Kern, vice chairman and CEO of Expedia Group, stressed: “We are excited to welcome Henrique to our Board of Directors. He is a valuable addition given his experience as a successful entrepreneur, innovator, and technologist and we look forward to the impact he will bring to the company.”

