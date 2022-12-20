LIVE STREAMING
Yuga Labs appoints Daniel Alegre as its new CEO

During the first quarter of 2023, the Latino leader will also serve as president and COO of Activision Blizzard.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 20, 2022

The renowned leader of web3 and home to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits and more, recently announced the appointment of Alegre, who will assume his new role beginning in the first half of 2023, succeeding Nicole Muniz, who will remain as a partner and strategic advisor to the company.

Alegre, who will work closely with Yuga Labs founders Wylie Aronow and Greg Solano, joins the company with the goal of fueling its growth and accelerating its ambitious vision for blockchain gaming, metaverse development, and the creation of communities.

“Since exploding onto the scene with Bored Ape Yacht Club in 2021, Yuga Labs has quickly made a name for itself through a powerful combination of storytelling and community-building,” noted Alegre.

Daniel Alegre. Photo: LinkedIn profile.
Trajectory

Alegre has served as president and COO of Activision Blizzard, overseeing the international delivery and marketing of franchises such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, and Candy Crush since early 2020.

Previously, he worked for more than 16 years at Google, where he was the company's president of Global and Strategic Partnerships, president of Purchasing and Payments, as well as president of Asia Pacific and Latin America.

“Nicole, Greg, and I have been on the hunt for someone with Daniel’s skill set for some time. The business, our ambitions, and the complexity of the work have grown beyond our wildest expectations. We are thrilled to have him join the team to help with our vision of a truly interoperable metaverse,” said Wylie Aronow, Yuga Labs co-founder.

In a period of just two years, Yuga Labs has achieved great success in leading the web3 industry as a creative force pushing the boundaries of NFT technology.

Yuga also made their ambitious metaverse plans clear earlier this year when they announced Otherside, a gamified MMORPG-inspired metaverse, a project that will benefit from Alegre's 25+ years of experience building global businesses, disruptive and successful focused on the client and the community.

“The company’s pipeline of products, partnerships, and IP represents a massive opportunity to define the metaverse in a way that empowers creators and provides users with true ownership of their identity and digital assets. I look forward to working with the passionate, creative team at Yuga to innovate, inspire, and shape the future of the internet together,” added Alegre. 

About Yuga Labs

Launched in April 2021, Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent real-world utility for NFTs and advance the space as a whole.

