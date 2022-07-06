Agustín Melián, new EVP, Head of Research and Development at Forma

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on sickle cell disease, prostate cancer, and other rare hematologic diseases and cancers, recently announced the appointment of Agustín Melián, M.D. as EVP and head of research and development, as well as that of Linea Aspesi, as director of human resources, roles that they will carry out as of July 11, 2022.

With these appointments, the biopharmaceutical company seeks to accelerate the next phase of growth in the development and global commercialization of the firm, with which it seeks to continue generating a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide great benefit to patients.

“As the company continues to expand globally to prepare to deliver transformative medicines to patients, we are very pleased to welcome Agustín and Linea, as they bring extensive experience in late-stage global drug development and commercialization, ” said Frank D. Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma.

About Agustín Melián

With experience of more than 20 years in the health industry, Melián has developed various therapies for rare and orphan diseases, which have focused on the patient in multiple therapeutic areas and multiple modalities, as well as in all development phases.

In his role as chief medical officer of AlloVir, Inc., Melián was instrumental in building its development organization, guiding the firm, through early and late-stage programs, in its initial public offering process.

He also served as Senior Vice President at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., managing multiple therapeutic areas and functions. There, he especially stood out as the programs he spearheaded quadrupled the number of products on the market during his tenure with the company.

“As a physician-scientist with more than twenty years of experience developing novel therapies, I am looking forward to advancing the exciting portfolio at Forma, while improving the lives of the patients it seeks to serve,” stated Melián.

Prior to Alexion, Melián held various development roles, including global medical organization leader and head of emerging markets clinical development, as well as head of Japanese clinical development for more than 13 years at Merck & Co, Inc.

Melián, who received his B.S. in molecular biochemistry and biophysics along with an M.D. from Yale University, and who went on to complete his postgraduate training at Brigham and Women's Hospital, has also overseen the execution of clinical trials in approximately 40 countries, including those from Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapies to transform the lives of patients with rare blood diseases and cancers.

It has an R&D engine that combines deep biological knowledge, chemical expertise, and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action, focused on indications with high unmet need.