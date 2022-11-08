Man Group plc, a highly active investment manager, recently announced the appointment of this executive who has also been appointed to the Audit and Risk Committee and to the Remuneration Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Alberto to the Man Group Board. He brings extensive investment management experience, economic and public policy expertise and broad knowledge of capital markets and regulation. I am confident that Alberto will add significant value to Man Group and we look forward to working with him,” stated John Cryan, Chair of Man Group.

Musalem’s Career

Musalem, who is currently director of Freddie Mac, a US federal home mortgage lending corporation founded by Congress, where he is a member of the Risk Committee, the Operations and Technology Committee, and the Compensation and Human Capital Committee, is also member of the Distinguished Advisory Group of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the Economic Club of New York.

An adjunct professor of finance at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and previously an economist at the International Monetary Fund (1996-2000), Musalem confounded Evince Asset Management LP (2018-2022), an investment manager where he served as CEO and Co-CIO.

He previously served as executive vice president and senior advisor to the president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (2014-2017), where he led the Integrated Policy Analysis and International Affairs and Emerging Markets Groups, and served on the Committee on Bank management.

Musalem also held leadership roles at Tudor Investment Corporation (2000-2013), including Managing Director, Partner, Global Head of Research and a member of the firm's Management Committee.

“I am very pleased to join the Board of Man Group, a diversified technology-driven investment manager with an enduring culture of performance, continuous innovation and a pursuit of excellence, centered on clients and stakeholders,” Musalem highlighted on his LinkedIn profile.

About Man Group plc

Founded in 1783, this active investment manager works with the aim of offering attractive returns and personalized solutions for clients through cutting-edge investment technology.