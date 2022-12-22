Dr. Grace Colón joins the board of directors of Voyager Therapeutics

The biotech company dedicated to breaking barriers in gene therapy and neurology, recently announced the appointment of this biotech executive who has more than 25 years of experience as a healthcare leader, investor, and entrepreneur.

Alfred W. Sandrock Jr., M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Voyager, noted:

As we continue to hone Voyager’s strategy and advance our neurology and gene therapy programs, Grace’s business acumen and operational insights will be of significant value.

Colón’s Career

Among the roles and companies where Colón has worked, the following stand out:

She most recently served as president, CEO and director of InCarda Therapeutics Inc., where she led the company's growth from early stage to late clinical stage, and oversaw the company's strategy, business planning and growth.

She was a partner and senior advisor at New Science Ventures LLC, where she led and co-managed several investments and provided strategic and operational guidance to multiple life sciences portfolio companies.

Among many other roles, she has served as senior vice president and president of the Industrial Products Division at Precigen Inc. (formerly Intrexon Corporation) and in various leadership roles at Gilead Sciences Inc., including chief operating officer, head of Alliance Management and head of Commercial Strategic Planning.

“The combination of an entrepreneurial mindset and innovative science is powerful; I have seen this throughout my career in healthcare and venture capital, and I recognized it at once as I got to know the Voyager team. I believe Voyager is poised to finally overcome the delivery hurdles that have limited the fields of neurology and gene therapy, and I look forward to joining the Voyager Board on this journey,” said Colón.

Boards member

Colón, who is part of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), is also featured in the following directories:

She currently serves as a member of the boards of directors of CareDx Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Corporation (MIT Board of Trustees); the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO); and she serves as the CEO of ProterixBio Inc.

Previously, she served on the boards of directors of PerceptiMed Inc.; Paradigm Diagnostics Inc.; and Cocoon Biotech Inc.

Colón, who has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from MIT, where she was an NSF fellow and earned a B.S. as a chemical engineering graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, where she was a Benjamin Franklin Fellow, noted on her LinkedIn profile: “Voyager’s team of top experts in neuroscience and next generation AAV capsid technology uniquely position the company to develop breakthroughs for the treatment of devastating neurodegenerative and other diseases, both internally and with their top pharma collaborators.”