Raúl Vargas, CEO of Farmers Group Inc.
Vargas has been with the company for 8 years. Photo: Zurich.

Raúl Vargas was named CEO of Farmers Group Inc.

He is president of Distribution, Life and Financial Services in the company.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
October 11, 2022

Zurich Insurance Group recently announced the new role that the Latino leader will play as of January 1, 2023 in its subsidiary firm, succeeding Jeff Dailey, who will continue as President of the company.

Vargas, who will also be a member of the Zurich Group Executive Committee, currently oversees sales and distribution activities at Farmers New World Life and Farmers Financial Solutions.

“As a CEO and business leader, I enjoy the accountability given and the freedom to make things happen. Developing businesses and seeing them grow and have an impact on their communities is truly rewarding,” points out Vargas through his LinkedIn profile.

Mario Greco, Zurich Group Chief Executive Officer, stated:

He has a strong track record growing one of our largest retail businesses by delivering product innovations and optimizing distribution, while improving the experience of customers.

Career 

Vargas has more than 20 years of international leadership experience in Latin America and Europe, including eight years as CEO of Zurich Santander Insurance America.

In his role as CEO of Zurich Santander Insurance America, a holding company of Zurich Santander for Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, he led the entire team serving 15 million clients.

“In this position, I experienced one of the most rewarding moments of my career when we launched a new application in Brazil that enabled our customers to file a claim 100% in their app and receive bank account payment in less than 2 hours,” underscore Vargas.

He also serves as the designated President of the Board of Directors of 5 affiliated entities.

“I’m dedicated to working with our talented team to drive sustained growth and continuously enhance the experience of our valued customers. I am thankful to Jeff for his continued leadership, and I look forward to working closely with him to build on the work he’s accomplished,” said Vargas.

