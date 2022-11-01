LIVE STREAMING
A person sitting alone on a meeting room.
The executive leader is already part of the Board of Directors. Photo: Pixabay.

Edward Cannizzaro, new member of Ross Stores’ Board of Directors

The business administrator recently took on this new role.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
November 01, 2022

Ross Stores Inc., a Dublin, California-based S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company, announced the latest addition to its corporate directory.

George Orban, chairman of Ross Stores, stated:

We are confident that his deep financial and compliance expertise garnered in providing over three decades of accounting, financial reporting, and advisory services will be valuable to our company and shareholders.

Career 

Cannizzaro comes to this new board with more than 35 years of experience at KPMG International, a US audit, tax and advisory firm, where he served as global director of quality, risk and regulation.

In his various roles, Cannizzaro was responsible for overseeing the company's quality assurance, risk management, and ethics and compliance monitoring programs from 2018 to 2022. He also served as a risk management partner for KPMG LLP in the United States from 2016 to 2018.

Edward Cannizzaro, LCDA member. Graphic: @LatinoDirectors.
Cannizzaro, who has a bachelor's degree in business administration and accounting from San Diego State University, and is a certified public accountant, stood out as a partner with increasing levels of responsibility in customer service, operations and risk management, and regulatory roles at KPMG.

Cannizzaro is also a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA).

