Stearns Bank appoints Isaura Gaeta to its Board of Directors

Stearns Bank N.A., a $2.4 billion independent financial institution with locations in Minnesota, Florida, and Arizona, announced the appointment of Latina executive Isaura Gaeta, as well as Sharena Ali, to its Board of Directors.

Gaeta, who is currently Vice President and General Manager of Security Research with Intel Product Assurance and Security Group in Santa Clara, California, where she leads enterprise-wide security research across all product lines, already has 30 years of experience within this technology firm, where she has stood out especially for her contributions to cybersecurity, product development, and systems engineering.

Following the announcement of her appointment as a member of the Board at the financial institution, Gaeta stated:

I'm honored to be joining the Board of Directors of Stearns Bank N.A. which has consistently been ranked by Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) as the Best of the Best banks in the United States.

Isaura Gaeta's Career

The renowned Latina executive, with global thought leadership experience on gender and underrepresented people in technology, holds bachelor's and graduate degrees from Stanford University.

A five-time honoree of the prestigious Intel Achievement Award, Gaeta is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), and works closely with the Hispanic Foundation in Silicon Valley.

Her most recent recognitions include those of the Top 100 most influential and notable Hispanic Professionals in Information Technology (2021 HITEC 100 list), as well as the Top Latino Leaders Award granted by the National Diversity Council (2018).

She previously served on the boards of the Women in Engineering ProActive Network and Stanford University El Centro Chicano y Latino Cultural Center.

“Coming from the Latino community, the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, I see that the availability of banking solutions is still lagging. How do banks reach demographics that have historically been underbanked and provide solutions for their unique situations? I think it’s a tremendous opportunity,” said Gaeta.

Gaeta also highlighted the current work of the boards, which are guiding companies to more emphatically address issues such as climate change and diversity in their client base.

“It’s in my DNA to challenge assumptions and overcome obstacles for the companies and communities I serve. I have the privilege to oversee highly talented teams around the world and to drive the creation of technologies that have helped change and define our computing world,” highlighted Gaeta.

For her part, Kelly Skalicky, Stearns Bank President & CEO, pointed out: “Her leadership and expertise in driving positive, impactful change through innovation will greatly benefit Stearns Bank and our customers, while expanding our capabilities to provide more access to capital to underserved communities throughout the U.S.”

About Stearns Bank N.A.

Stearns Bank National Association is a financial institution with more than 35,000 small business customers in every state in the U.S. It has been noted for having a 20% equity balance and earning top rankings as one of the nation’s highest-performing banks by American Banker. Most recently, it was ranked 9th in the U.S.

With an average 3-year return on assets, it specializes in commercial construction loans nationwide, USDA, and SBA loans, as well as equipment and small business financing.