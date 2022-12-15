Monica Rabassa is the new vice president and general manager of Salem Media Group, in Miami

The multimedia company, specialized in Christian and conservative content, recently announced the appointment of the broadcasting executive to lead the group of radio stations that it will soon control in Miami.

Rabassa, who comes to Salem after more than 20 years in executive positions with Univision, was also director of Market Research for Cisneros Television Group.

Allen Power, Salem Media Group senior vice president, noted:

As we prepared to return to the Miami market with a new vision, we sought a leader with knowledge of the market and a shared passion for that vision.

Rabassa’s Career

A committed community leader and dedicated volunteer, Rabassa serves as chair of the Harvard Club of Miami School Committee, and as a member of the executive board of the Florida International University (FIU) President's Council.

She holds a bachelor's degree in business and international economics from Harvard University and an MBA from the University of Miami, specializing in legal implications of business.

“Monica’s track record in Spanish-language audio across multiple markets and her deep understanding of the South Florida communities are evidence that she possesses both. We’re excited to have her join us to lead our team in making a positive difference in the south of the state,” added Power.

Salem Media Group Announces the Appointment of Monica Rabassa as VP and GM in Miamihttps://t.co/EbvnHqe7lp — Salem Media Group (@SalemMediaGrp) December 15, 2022

Among the awards that Rabassa has received, these ones are highlighted:

"Woman of the Year" by the Association of Women in Communications, and "Corporate Radio Employee of the Year" by Univision in 2010.

In 2014, she was recognized as a "Hispanic Woman of Distinction" for her work in the South Florida community.

She was honored as one of the "Most Influential Women in Radio" by Radio Ink magazine (2015 to 2020), and as "Marketer of the Year" with the prestigious "Medallas de Cortez" award in 2015. Univision Award Winner UNICO Award for their outstanding contributions to the company.

“I’m thrilled to join Salem Media Group as the General Manager of its Miami properties. It is an honor to be part of Salem’s vision to offer high quality, unique and insightful programming to Spanish-language audiences and advertisers,” stressed Rabassa.

About Salem Media Group

It is America's leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media holdings including radio, digital media, and book and newsletter publishing. Every day, Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally.