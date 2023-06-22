Rose-Anne Tifre named Chief Revenue Officer of Latino Media Network.

Latino Media Network (LMN), one of the largest Latino-owned and operated media and audio companies in the U.S. Hispanic market today, recently announced the appointment of Rose-Anne Tifre as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

Tifre, who joins founders Stephanie Valencia and Jessica Morales Rocketto, as well as CEO Sylvia Banderas Coffinet in this fast-growing multiplatform audio and digital media network, said in a press release:

I am thrilled to work for a Latina owned media company aimed at informing, enriching and celebrating Latinos. Our stations can reach 1 in 3 Hispanics in the US and I am confident we can connect marketers to local and National Hispanic markets through the power of LMN’s audio and digital platforms.

New Challenges

Tifre, who will oversee LMN's business strategy and be responsible for positioning Latino Media Network as a leading multi-channel platform through a high performing sales team, will focus on growing the company's revenues both locally and nationally.

“We welcome Rosie to the LMN familia. As an esteemed and accomplished sales leader with audio and digital platforms, Rosie will be able to position Latino Media Network with advertisers who want to reach the fastest growing part of the U.S. population,” noted Valencia and Rocketto.

Career Path

Tifre, who has more than 25 years of advertising sales and marketing management experience, has overseen more than $350 million in advertising revenue during her career.

Likewise, Tifre is recognized for increasing incremental revenues as a leader, both in the total market, and in multicultural sales in audio and digital channels, as well as streaming, podcasts and satellite.

Her vertical sales experience spans several categories, including auto (luxury and domestic), CPG, beauty, retail, healthcare, telecom, home, and entertainment.

We are proud to announce that Sylvia Banderas Coffinet - one of the top Latina media executives - will be joining as CEO. Learn more about Sylvia: https://t.co/0H7NpqgVEW — Latino Media Network (@LatinoMediaNet) May 2, 2023

Tifre received the “Distinguished Editor Award” from the New York City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was also part of the ADWEEK / BRANDWEEK Hot List Recognized Leadership Team for 2 consecutive years during her tenure with Picks.

A graduate of New York University with degrees in Journalism, Spanish and History, Tifre comes to LMN after working for SiriusXM.

"I’m honored and thrilled to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Latino Media Network! Looking forward to joining Stephanie Valencia Jess Morales Rocketto Sylvia Banderas Coffinet, Marc Manahan and our extended teams across the country on this exciting journey. I believe in the vision set forth by our founders in creating a Latino Owned media company that will inspire, inform and celebrate Latinos through an audio focused and multi media network. I am excited by what we will all accomplish together as an LMN Team,” Tifre wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

Important Radial Agreement

Latino Media Network, which focuses on creating content on a variety of culturally relevant topics for U.S. Latino communities, recently closed a major deal to celebrate these audiences.

“Despite representing nearly 20 percent of the population, Latinos continue to be vastly underrepresented in the media landscape, offering LMN the opportunity to fill a space that desperately needs culturally and linguistically diverse content,” LMN stresses.

Billed as the largest radio deal in the past three years, LMN was formed to serve the country's growing Hispanic demographic through a Latino-built and run media company.