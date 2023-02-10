LIVE STREAMING
Jessica Lozano Williams joins MassMutual as its new Head of Supplier Diversity. Photo credit: diversityplus.com
Jessica Lozano Williams joins MassMutual as its new Head of Supplier Diversity. Photo credit: diversityplus.com

MassMutual appoints Latina as Head of Supplier Diversity

Jessica Lozano Williams will oversee MassMutual’s commitment to diverse suppliers.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Miguel Alban recently joined PIDC's board of directors as an executive committee member. Courtesy Photo.

Miguel Alban to PIDC board

February 10th, 2023
Article
Bank advisor explains how to use a credit card.

Chase to hire 500 bankers

February 9th, 2023
Article
Eric Branderiz.

Eric Branderiz at Cognizant

February 9th, 2023
Article
Shari Slate has been named CVS Health's new Senior VP and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Photo credit: Achille Bigliardi

New Chief DEI Officer at CVS

February 7th, 2023
Article
Bacardí CEO, Mahesh Madhavan, and director of Supply Chain, Dave Ingram, plant a cedar sapling in Bermuda.

Bacardí plants trees

February 2nd, 2023
Article
After 8 years with Visit Philadelphia, Michael Newmuis has been hired by FS Investments. Photo: HughE Dillon/PhillyChitChat.

Michael Newmuis' New Role

February 2nd, 2023
Article
Annabelle Bexiga, non-executive board member at Fleetcor Technologies.

Bexiga on board at Fleetcor

February 1st, 2023
Article
Peter Gonzales has led the Welcoming Center as its CEO since 2012; he is departing in June. Photo Courtesy of TWC.

TWC CEO is departing

February 1st, 2023
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
February 10, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

In December, Jessica Lozano Williams joined MassMutual as the Head of Supplier Diversity, reporting to Will Porter, Head of Procurement at the company. 

In this role, Lozano Williams oversees the company's five-year commitment to spend $150 million with diverse, underrepresented suppliers. So far, this commitment has seen 18% year-over-year growth.

“Jessica has devoted her entire career to supplier diversity, and her expertise and achievements in the retail industry will help propel MassMutual to new heights,” said Porter. 

He added, “Jessica understands the complexities of business inclusion and has a great depth of experience leading multi-faceted, multi-layered programs. Her leadership marks a great next phase for MassMutual as we build on what is already an incredible foundation.” 

Prior to joining MassMutual, Lozano Williams worked 16 years at Target in a number of different capacities, most recently spending her final 6 years there working as Director of Supplier Diversity. Before that, she worked as an Admissions Counselor at the University of Minnesota for 3 years.

Lozano Williams serves as the chair of the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) Retail Industry Group. She is a member of the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (Board of Directors, Women of Color Committee and MBE Spend Committee). 

She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in Sociology. 

Lozano Williams said on LinkedIn, “Excited to announce that I’ve joined MassMutual as their new Head of Supplier Diversity! I know I’ve joined an amazing team and look forward to helping them with their big goals."

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link