MassMutual appoints Latina as Head of Supplier Diversity

In December, Jessica Lozano Williams joined MassMutual as the Head of Supplier Diversity, reporting to Will Porter, Head of Procurement at the company.

In this role, Lozano Williams oversees the company's five-year commitment to spend $150 million with diverse, underrepresented suppliers. So far, this commitment has seen 18% year-over-year growth.

“Jessica has devoted her entire career to supplier diversity, and her expertise and achievements in the retail industry will help propel MassMutual to new heights,” said Porter.

He added, “Jessica understands the complexities of business inclusion and has a great depth of experience leading multi-faceted, multi-layered programs. Her leadership marks a great next phase for MassMutual as we build on what is already an incredible foundation.”

Prior to joining MassMutual, Lozano Williams worked 16 years at Target in a number of different capacities, most recently spending her final 6 years there working as Director of Supplier Diversity. Before that, she worked as an Admissions Counselor at the University of Minnesota for 3 years.

Lozano Williams serves as the chair of the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) Retail Industry Group. She is a member of the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (Board of Directors, Women of Color Committee and MBE Spend Committee).

She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in Sociology.

Lozano Williams said on LinkedIn, “Excited to announce that I’ve joined MassMutual as their new Head of Supplier Diversity! I know I’ve joined an amazing team and look forward to helping them with their big goals."