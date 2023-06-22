Alicia Enciso appointed to Bacardi Limited board of directors.

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest private international spirits company, recently announced the appointment of Alicia Enciso to its board of directors, totalizing 13 members.

Facundo L. Bacardi, chairman of Bacardi Limited and fifth-generation family member, said in a press release:

Alicia is a well-rounded business leader and global marketer who has presided over some of the world’s best-known brands.

Career Path

Enciso, who has more than 30 years of experience in multinational companies in the food and beverage sectors included in the Fortune 100 list, has excelled in different leadership roles, including general manager, president, Chief Marketing Officer, and E-Business Officer.

Her resume highlights her work as a senior advisor and CEO of the Zyman Group, an affiliate of MDC Partners, as well as various marketing leadership positions at Procter & Gamble and Estée Lauder.

Since 2017, she has served as Nestlé USA's Chief Marketing Officer, and previously as president of the beverage division, positions she recently stepped down from.

“Her enthusiasm for modern marketing and building sustainable brands are a great complement to our long-term business ambitions and to continuing the family legacy for generations to come.” added Bacardi.

Outstanding Independent Director

A native of Mexico, Enciso was recognized as one of the “100 Most Influential Latinas” by Latino Leaders magazine, as well as being named “Marketer of the Year” by the Hispanic Marketing Council.

She also serves on the executive board of the Association of National Advertisers (ANN) of the United States and on the board of ANN's Alliance for Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing.

Previously, she served on the board of advisors for Google 21st Century Marketing.

“I'm excited to be joining the Bacardi Limited Board of Directors. As an Independent Board Director in the world's largest privately held international spirits company, I look forward to supporting the Board and advising the Company's leadership team in this growing industry. Thank you Facundo and the Bacardi team for a very warm welcome!” Enciso wrote on her LinkedIn profile.