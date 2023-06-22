LIVE STREAMING
Alicia Enciso appointed to Bacardi Limited board of directors.
A new challenge for the independent director. Graphic: Mónica Hernández/AL DÍA News.

Alicia Enciso appointed to Bacardi Limited board of directors

She has over three decades of experience in the food and beverage industry.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Rose-Anne Tifre named Chief Revenue Officer of Latino Media Network.

A Latina Media Company

June 22nd, 2023
Article
Rebecca Martinez O'Mara, a woman wearing a black shirt with a beige scarf. She is backlit with a dark blue screen behind her.

Enviri’s new director

June 21st, 2023
Article
Denis Arriola, board member.

New Independent Director

June 17th, 2023
Article
Photo: Canva

Sococal and Capterra partner

June 16th, 2023
Article
After 3 years with PECO, Mayra Hernandez Bergman has moved on to a new role at PECO's parent company, Exelon. Courtesy Photo.

A move from PECO to Exelon

June 15th, 2023
Article
Dr. Sarah López, CMO at Zócalo Health.

Healthcare en Español

June 13th, 2023
Article
Sergio Fogel, shown from the shoulders up, wearing a black collared shirt. He has short hair and is facing the viewer, and is smiling.

Payment Platform President

June 9th, 2023
Article
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.

Furloughing Diversity

June 9th, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 22, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Bacardi Limited, the world's largest private international spirits company, recently announced the appointment of Alicia Enciso to its board of directors, totalizing 13 members.

Facundo L. Bacardi, chairman of Bacardi Limited and fifth-generation family member, said in a press release:

Alicia is a well-rounded business leader and global marketer who has presided over some of the world’s best-known brands.

Career Path

Enciso, who has more than 30 years of experience in multinational companies in the food and beverage sectors included in the Fortune 100 list, has excelled in different leadership roles, including general manager, president, Chief Marketing Officer, and E-Business Officer.

Her resume highlights her work as a senior advisor and CEO of the Zyman Group, an affiliate of MDC Partners, as well as various marketing leadership positions at Procter & Gamble and Estée Lauder.

Since 2017, she has served as Nestlé USA's Chief Marketing Officer, and previously as president of the beverage division, positions she recently stepped down from.

“Her enthusiasm for modern marketing and building sustainable brands are a great complement to our long-term business ambitions and to continuing the family legacy for generations to come.” added Bacardi. 

Outstanding Independent Director

A native of Mexico, Enciso was recognized as one of the “100 Most Influential Latinas” by Latino Leaders magazine, as well as being named “Marketer of the Year” by the Hispanic Marketing Council.

She also serves on the executive board of the Association of National Advertisers (ANN) of the United States and on the board of ANN's Alliance for Multicultural and Inclusive Marketing.

Previously, she served on the board of advisors for Google 21st Century Marketing.

“I'm excited to be joining the Bacardi Limited Board of Directors. As an Independent Board Director in the world's largest privately held international spirits company, I look forward to supporting the Board and advising the Company's leadership team in this growing industry. Thank you Facundo and the Bacardi team for a very warm welcome!” Enciso wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link