Mastercard extends its sponsorship agreement for Conmebol Libertadores until 2026

Reinforcing the credit brand's commitment to soccer, its fan base, and diversity and inclusion, they recently signed a new 4-year agreement with the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) that seeks to elevate soccer experiences around the world.

The sponsorship agreement reached includes the category of financial services and payment services of Conmebol Libertadores and, for the first time, the Libertadores Femenina, the most emblematic soccer club competitions in South America.

Roberto Ramírez Laverde, senior vice president of Marketing and Communications for Latin America and the Caribbean, stated:

For Mastercard, football is a passion that transcends boundaries and unites people around the world beyond differences and geographic borders. Supporting CONMEBOL is consistent with Mastercard's commitment to connect people with their passions, from the excitement of a goal to the sheer joy of a match.

About the tournament

The Copa Conmebol Libertadores, the most prestigious soccer club tournament in South America, brings together the best-performing clubs from the ten strongest leagues in the region to play in an international championship that begins in January, with the qualifying phase, and runs until November, when the finals takes place, with approximately 156 matches being broadcast around the world.

As a partner of this iconic sporting event, Mastercard will work throughout the year with the organization to create campaigns and promotions for its customers, as well as special activations and “Priceless” experiences for Mastercard cardholders and soccer fans.

Inclusion Efforts

“Conmebol values the support of a global company like Mastercard for two of its most important tournaments, the Conmebol Libertadores and the Conmebol Libertadores Femenina. This partnership is the result of a shared vision by Conmebol and this prestigious company on the importance of supporting South American football and giving fans around the world a unique experience,” said Alejandro Domínguez, president of Conmebol.

Competiciones de selecciones en 2024 y un nuevo torneo de clubes #CreeEnGrande — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) January 27, 2023

Mastercard thus ensures that it expands its spaces for inclusion and strengthens equal opportunities in sports by supporting the women's club tournament, a recognition that adds to its sponsorship of the Copa América Femenina, where Brazil was crowned champion in the most recent edition held in Colombia in 2022.

“This also strengthens the work that Conmebol has been doing to continue growing women’s football in all its categories and reinforcing its FOOTBALL IS FOOTBALL campaign: no matter who plays, we all feel the same passion. For Mastercard, improving conditions for women's sports is one more way to promote an equal future, and gender equality is a necessary condition for building a better society and a more prosperous economy. Because it is a fact that the participation of women in all areas creates diversity, which improves the human and economic performance of any social group,” highlighted the organization.

Over the past decade, Mastercard has developed one of the most comprehensive women's sports portfolios in the world, including partnerships in tennis, golf, soccer and rugby, as well as player, team and event sponsorship.