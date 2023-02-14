Alberto Paracchini, CEO of Byline Bank, named to Kemper's Board of Directors.

Kemper, one of the main specialized insurers in the country, recently introduced Puerto Rican finance executive Alberto Paracchini as a new member of its Board of Directors, who will also be part of the Audit and Risk Committees.

Joseph P. Lacher Jr., president, CEO and chairman, noted:

We’re pleased to welcome Alberto to our Board.

Becoming the company's 10th independent director on a 12-member board, Paracchini has nearly two decades of experience in financial services and has served as CEO of Byline Bank since 2013.

“His broad financial services knowledge and familiarity with a customer base similar to ours will enable him to provide invaluable guidance to Kemper as we move forward. In addition, his current role as CEO of Byline Bank gives him a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges presented by the current economic climate,” added Lacher Jr.

Congratulations to Alberto J. Paracchini who was appointed to Fortune #537 Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) Board of Directors.



As of February 8, 2023, Kemper Corp. has two (2) US Hispanic/Latinos serving on the board.



Learn More: https://t.co/y5pDOaiKzr #LCDAOnTheRise #LatinoLeaders pic.twitter.com/S9qjkXHbUN — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) February 13, 2023

Paracchini’s Career

Paracchini, who has a bachelor's degree in political science and Spanish from Marquette University, and an MBA with honors in finance and business economics from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, has excelled in executive roles for the following financial institutions:

Banco Popular North America

BXM Holdings Inc.

Popular Financial Holdings

E-Loan

The Puerto Rican is a board member of Junior Achievement of Chicago, and the Cook County Council of Economic Advisors and the Economic Club of Chicago.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to join Kemper’s Board and help advance the Kemper story. With a history of delivering value for its stakeholders, the company is well-positioned for the future. I look forward to partnering with the Board and the dynamic leadership team to support the company’s commitment to executing on its strategic goals,” said Paracchini.