LIVE STREAMING
Alberto Paracchini, CEO of Byline Bank, named to Kemper's Board of Directors.
The executive is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Graphic: Mónica Hernández/AL DÍA News.

Alberto Paracchini, CEO of Byline Bank, named to Kemper's Board of Directors

The financial executive was born and raised in Puerto Rico.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Daniel J. Hilferty has been named the new CEO of Comcast Spectacor. Courtesy Photo.

IBX to Comcast Spectacor

February 14th, 2023
Article
Astronaut Ellen Ochoa was named to a new board of directors.

An Astronaut to the Board

February 13th, 2023
Article
Miguel Alban recently joined PIDC's board of directors as an executive committee member. Courtesy Photo.

Miguel Alban to PIDC board

February 10th, 2023
Article
Jessica Lozano Williams joins MassMutual as its new Head of Supplier Diversity. Photo credit: diversityplus.com

Latina joins MassMutual

February 10th, 2023
Article
Bank advisor explains how to use a credit card.

Chase to hire 500 bankers

February 9th, 2023
Article
Eric Branderiz.

Eric Branderiz at Cognizant

February 9th, 2023
Article
Shari Slate has been named CVS Health's new Senior VP and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer. Photo credit: Achille Bigliardi

New Chief DEI Officer at CVS

February 7th, 2023
Article
Bacardí CEO, Mahesh Madhavan, and director of Supply Chain, Dave Ingram, plant a cedar sapling in Bermuda.

Bacardí plants trees

February 2nd, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 14, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Kemper, one of the main specialized insurers in the country, recently introduced Puerto Rican finance executive Alberto Paracchini as a new member of its Board of Directors, who will also be part of the Audit and Risk Committees.

Joseph P. Lacher Jr., president, CEO and chairman, noted:

We’re pleased to welcome Alberto to our Board.

Becoming the company's 10th independent director on a 12-member board, Paracchini has nearly two decades of experience in financial services and has served as CEO of Byline Bank since 2013.

“His broad financial services knowledge and familiarity with a customer base similar to ours will enable him to provide invaluable guidance to Kemper as we move forward. In addition, his current role as CEO of Byline Bank gives him a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges presented by the current economic climate,” added Lacher Jr.

Paracchini’s Career 

Paracchini, who has a bachelor's degree in political science and Spanish from Marquette University, and an MBA with honors in finance and business economics from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business, has excelled in executive roles for the following financial institutions:

  • Banco Popular North America
  • BXM Holdings Inc.
  • Popular Financial Holdings
  • E-Loan

The Puerto Rican is a board member of Junior Achievement of Chicago, and the Cook County Council of Economic Advisors and the Economic Club of Chicago.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to join Kemper’s Board and help advance the Kemper story. With a history of delivering value for its stakeholders, the company is well-positioned for the future. I look forward to partnering with the Board and the dynamic leadership team to support the company’s commitment to executing on its strategic goals,” said Paracchini.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link