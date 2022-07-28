Pioneer Natural Resources appoints Jacinto Hernández to its Board of Directors

Pioneer Natural Resources Company, an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States, recently announced the addition of Jacinto Hernández to its Board of Directors.

Hernández, who has more than 22 years of experience at Capital Group, a firm from which he retired at the beginning of 2021, and where he stood out for having led the research portfolio for one of the fastest growing mutual funds in the world, stands out for its extensive track record across multiple asset classes and industries, with a focus on the global energy sector.

“We are excited for Jacinto to join our Board of Directors. He has immense experience in financial markets, investment management and the energy sector and will help Pioneer navigate and excel as the energy landscape continues to evolve. His deep understanding of the sector, viewed through the lens of an experienced investor, will no doubt serve as a unique and long-lasting benefit to Pioneer,” said Scott D. Sheffield, Pioneer’s Chief Executive Officer.

Hernández, who has a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Stanford University, with a specialization in Political Science, has also advised different corporations and boards of directors on issues that include corporate strategy, communication, capital allocation, diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as in human capital management.

Chairman of the Board, J. Kenneth Thompson, stated: “Jacinto brings an impressive financial background to Pioneer’s Board through over two decades at one of the largest investment firms in the world. His many strengths will complement the Board’s existing diverse experience base and help Pioneer continue its leadership position in the industry.”

About Hernández

According to his LinkedIn profile, Hernández has a “successful track record in equities, convertibles, and high yield. Has been a key anchor investor in multiple IPOs and many secondary offerings, PIPEs, and over-the-wall transactions.”

He also has a value-oriented, long-term strategic approach, especially with respect to transactions, and is a strong advocate for diversity, teamwork, camaraderie, humility, and responsibility.