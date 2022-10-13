Noticias Newswire relaunches Hispanic PR Blog

Taking advantage of the close of Hispanic Heritage Month, the only Latino-owned and Latino-focused press release distribution service announced the return of this industry trade portal with professional development resources for Latino professionals in these fields.

Featuring news, special content, interviews and tips on media outlets and influencers, The Hispanic PR Blog returns with a free webinar presentation by Ruder Finn Executive Director of Public Relations Kathy Bloomgarden, and Executive Director of Communicate, Gloria Rodríguez, two pioneering women in public relations whose agencies merged last May.

Background

Manny Ruiz and Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, founders of Hispanicize and Noticias Newswire, first launched the blog in 2009, and although they've had a five-year publishing hiatus, they have 17,000 followers on Twitter and more than 4,000 on Facebook.

After acquiring the website to revitalize it, Noticias Newswire appointed Bill Gato, CEO of Noticias Newswire, and Jay Cruz, COO, as co-publishers.

Gato stated:

We are honored to relaunch Hispanic PR Blog with a free webinar featuring two amazing female PR pioneers.

Webinar

Entitled “Inteligencia Cultural: Developing Better Strategies to Target the Booming Hispanic Market,” Bloomgarden and Rodríguez discuss their historic merger and highlight the following topics:

The latest growth statistics for Hispanics in the U.S.

Why is cultural intelligence, an understanding of the cultural nuances of Hispanics, critical to successful marketing to Hispanics?

Why are DEI initiatives not just optional, but necessary for brands to stay in business?

In addition, this webinar shares several case studies on how Comunicad applied cultural intelligence to produce winning and engaging campaigns.

Bloomgarden is the daughter of David Finn, who founded Ruder Finn in 1948 as one of the first public relations firms. She opened and managed all Asian operations for Ruder Finn. Rodríguez founded Comunicad in 1985 as one of the first Hispanic public relations agencies.

“Noticias Newswire and Hispanic PR Blog share a mission of empowering Hispanic PR professionals and all marketers who wish to understand and properly target the booming U.S. Hispanic market,” added Gato.

