HACR joins the World Economic Forum Diversity Dialogue at Davos

The Hispanic Association for Corporate Responsibility (HACR) will promote the defense of "The Power of Hispanic Inclusion in Corporate America" on the world stage with its participation in the perimeter events of the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos, Switzerland.

The global meeting, which will take place between Jan. 16 and 20, 2023, brings together thousands of world leaders to address different challenges, and regularly attracts Fortune 1000 CEOs, opinion leaders and representatives of the highest levels of government.

Cid Wilson, HACR president and CEO, stated:

This is an historic moment, not just for our organization, but for all Hispanic people working in the corporate sector in the United States.

A historic delegation

The Washington-based nonprofit, which has been participating in the event since 2018, will bring its largest team to date to Switzerland to participate in edge events representing the interests of U.S. Hispanic corporate leaders.

Wilson, for his part, will return to Davos for the fourth time and will be a speaker and panelist for the third time in a row, where HACR has pioneered the strategy of promoting Hispanic inclusion in corporate America by engaging with American corporate CEOs and company executive leaders in global gatherings that historically lack diversity and inclusion.

“Sometimes you have to create space at the table by pulling up your own chair. I’m proud that HACR will be visibly present in Davos to elevate our message, almost literally from the mountaintop, that the U.S. Hispanic community is a global economic force. Our message is clear that Corporate America must do more to increase Hispanic inclusion to levels that are commensurate to our economic contributions and overall growth,” stressed Wilson.

HACR also partnered with the We Are All Human Foundation for the fourth consecutive year to co-host an activation in Davos titled "The Hispanic Promise: US Hispanics as a Critical Component of Their Globalization Strategy."

#HACR will be making history next week! HACR will make the case for The Power of Hispanic Inclusion™ in Corporate America on the world stage with its participation in the #WEF perimeter events in Davos, Switzerland January 16-20, 2023. https://t.co/pjGuz7nWsY #HACRinDavos pic.twitter.com/PEj1lAIX6z — HACR (@HACRORG) January 12, 2023

Special presentations

The two organizations will promote a message of diversity, equity and inclusion of Hispanics as a "wise" business strategy, thanks to the growing and significant economic power of Latinos.

In addition, HACR will advocate for Latina empowerment by participating in two discussions hosted and broadcast live by The Female Quotient at the Equality Lounge in Davos. HACR vice president of Strategic Engagements and Initiatives, Yai Vargas, will participate in a session on Jan. 17 titled “Leading with Empathy During Unsettled Times.”

Wilson, for his part, will be a panelist the next day, Jan. 18, in a session entitled "Leader's Guide to Support Middle Managers."

Both sessions will be broadcast live on The Female Quotient's LinkedIn and Facebook pages, as well as on her YouTube channel.

“I’m proud that HACR will be visibly present in Davos with five team members, the largest showing of any American non-profit run by and for people of color,” added Wilson.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is an international non-governmental organization based in Switzerland and founded in 1971 by Swiss citizen Klaus Schwab. The theme of this year's annual meeting is "Cooperation in a fragmented world.”