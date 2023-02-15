José M. Gutiérrez joins the Board of Directors of Gartner

“I'm way too active and curious to just sit around and do nothing. So the corporate boards are a great platform for me to draw upon my experiences and provide guidance to the company and the management team. It's still very important and I still feel very relevant, yet I don't have nearly the stress that comes with an executive role,” said José M. Gutiérrez in a profile written about him by his alma mater, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. He got his masters in business administration at the school.

Gutiérrez was recently announced as the third Latino member of Gartner, Inc.'s board of directors.

Gartner Inc. is one of the world's leading technology research consultants. The clients it offers its research to are often some of the biggest companies in the world. It named Gutierrez as its 12th director on a board where 11 members are independent and 25% identify as racially or ethnically diverse.

Gutiérrez’s Career

Gutiérrez, who has considerable experience in technology and a wide range of industries at both the executive and board levels, spent 25 years at AT&T before retiring in 2016.

There, Gutiérrez held various senior executive positions, including president and/or CEO of five business units that brought in between $5 billion to $25 billion in revenue.

He also previously served as a director of the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, where he was involved in the merger with JAB's Keurig, creating a combined $11 billion-value beverage conglomerate and generating significant value for shareholders.

Drawing on significant financial and accounting experience, he is recognized for having cultivated deep insight into corporate strategy and a customer-focused business approach, while being noted as a valued member of various public company boards, serving on boards of directors in audit, finance, compensation, nomination and governance.

Gutiérrez currently sits on the board of Denny's Corp., where he serves as Chairman of the Finance and Audit Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee, and the board of Adient plc, where he sits on the Audit and Governance committees.

Always supporting others

Gutiérrez also shares his business knowledge as a board director and member of several organizations, including the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), the University of Missouri, and the Thompson Foundation for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders, where he serves as vice president.