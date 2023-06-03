LIVE STREAMING
Media coverage.
Good news for diverse media companies. Photo: Andy Leung — Pixabay.

New Media Ventures invests in Nuestro Stories to expand platform for Latino heritage content

The investment fund highlighted the creativity and speed with which the diverse media firm is growing.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Lisette Martinez, Executive Vice President & Chief DEI Officer of Jefferson Health, has helped create many DEI initiatives at the institution. Photo credit: Peter Fitzpatrick

Head of DE&I in healthcare

June 1st, 2023
Article
group of financial workers touching fists.

Financial Inclusion Leader

May 30th, 2023
Article
Andre Arbelaez has added Safely2Prosperity to his list of advisory board appointments. Graphic: Mónica Hernández/AL DÍA News.

Latino exec joins new board

May 30th, 2023
Article
Sandra Campos, founder of Fashion Launchpad, has joined the Board of Directors for PetMeds. Photo courtesy of Sandra Campos

Latina CEO joins new board

May 30th, 2023
Article
Francisco León, LCDA member.

Public Company Latino CEO

May 26th, 2023
Article
Alex Hernández appointed as director of Revenue and Brand Associations for Nuestro Stories.

Advancing Latino Media

May 25th, 2023
Article
Image to illustrate digital interaction.

Focus on Latino Audiences

May 24th, 2023
Article
Pride March in New York.

Empowering Diversity

May 23rd, 2023
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 03, 2023

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

New Media Ventures (NMV), an industry-leading civic impact investment fund, recently announced that Nuestro Stories has been selected to join its group of investments in diversely owned media companies by 2023.

Jessica Salinas, NMV’s chief investment officer, said in a press release:

We’re excited about this investment in Nuestro Stories because they are fast-growing and very creative with dynamic platforms spanning content, adtech, influencer marketing, and their new Nuestro Studios.

Promoting Latino Culture in the U.S.

Nuestro Stories was founded by Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, a third-generation Mexican-American, and by her husband, Manny Ruiz, current content director, who is a second-generation Cuban-American.

We’re beyond honored to join the New Media Ventures family because they are a gold standard investor, and are committed to our vision of telling accurate stories about Latinos,” noted Sustaita-Ruiz, who is president at Nuestro Stories. 

Graphic to announce the new alliance. Image: Noticias Newswire. 
Graphic to announce the new alliance. Image: Noticias Newswire. 

Before launching their current renowned platform, the founders created and later sold firms focused on Latino audiences, such as Hispanicize, DiMe Media, Hispanic Kitchen, Latina Moms, Hispanic PR Wire, Hispanic Digital Network and LatinClips.

As innovative and iconic as the previous ventures these entrepreneurs founded have been, we see an even greater and more impactful future for Nuestro Stories,” added Salinas. 

About New Media Ventures

Founded 12 years ago, NMV is a movement-building impact fund that has been catalyzing capital to invest in what they see as the most promising leaders, as well as in media power-building technologies and civic engagement actions.

Since its inception, NMV has mobilized more than $60 million in funds pioneering 125 early-stage companies and startups, with the company highlighting Blavity, Crowd Tangle & Eko as some of its most notable investments.

About Nuestro Stories

Brilla Media Ventures' flagship brand is recognized as a diversely owned content studio, influencer, adtech and production company dedicated to celebrating Latino heritage in the United States.

Nuestro Stories produces daily videos, stories and social media content that focus on Latino origins and stories and, through its recent Nuestros Studios, also creates or co-produces original and branded films, documentaries, series and podcasts.

This investment is empowering stories to be told, and studio platforms to be born that will open new doors for content creators spanning social, web, podcasts, and now through Nuestro Studios, films, series, and documentaries,” highlighted Sustaita-Ruiz. 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link