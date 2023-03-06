Edward G. Cannizzaro, new member of the Board of Directors of PG&E Corporation

The parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), an energy company serving a 70,000-square-mile service area in northern and central California, also named the renowned financial adviser to the Audit Committee and the Finance and Innovation.

You can also read: Edward Cannizzaro, new member of Ross Stores’ Board of Directors

Robert C. Flexon, Chair of the Board of PG&E Corporation, stated:

With decades of executive leadership experience in business and risk management, Ed will be invaluable in helping PG&E continue to improve its operational and safety performance to better serve our customers.

Cannizzaro’s Career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Cannizzaro is a global financial executive and Fortune 200 board director who develops dynamic strategies that deliver quality results and bottom lines.

“Leverage business acumen and risk management expertise, along with practical problem solving and a solutions-focused approach to help businesses achieve their goals,” the business leader stands out.

Cannizzaro, who spent more than 35 years at KPMG, a global professional services firm, holding various audit, risk management and increasing liability regulatory roles, has advised clients in a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, financial technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, retail, biotech, and real estate.

In addition to serving as KPMG's Global Head of Quality, Risk and Compliance from 2018 to 2022, where he oversaw all aspects of global responsibility for quality assurance, risk management, and ethics and compliance monitoring programs, Cannizzaro is also a member of the Ross Stores Board of Directors.

A member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), Cannizzaro holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from San Diego State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I am honored and excited to serve on PG&E's Boards to support CEO Patti Poppe and her leadership team in their essential work to provide energy to more than 16 million Californians,” highlighted Cannizzaro.