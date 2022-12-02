LIVE STREAMING
Doris Macharia, board member at Audere.
Macharia has experience in global health. Photo: Business Wire.

Audere appoints Doris Macharia to its Board of Directors

She serves as the Senior Vice President of Global Programs at Orbis International.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
December 02, 2022

The digital health non-profit organization, recognized for developing solutions to promote equity in health services, recently announced the naming of this medical leader with extensive international experience in global health.

Dr. Dino Rech, Audere’s CEO, stated:

As we continue to expand the implementation footprint and application of Audere’s cutting-edge HealthPulse technology, it is critical that we include board members with expansive experience across key global health diseases and geographies.

Macharia’s Career 

Macharia, who has more than 25 years of global health and development experience spanning managerial, operational, and technical roles across the industry, has extensive experience managing regional and country-specific programming for HIV/AIDS treatment, malaria, tuberculosis and COVID-19, as well as family planning strategies, social behavior change, and other key areas of focus for disease prevention and control.

In her current role as senior vice president of Global Programs at Orbis International, Dr. Macharia manages a portfolio of 70 projects in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, and leads a global team to design, implement and manage eye health programs in all the world.

Prior to her current role, Macharia, who holds MBChB and MMed degrees in Internal Medicine, an MS in Epidemiology, and a graduate diploma in Health Economics, held senior positions at FHI360, Futures Group, RTI International, UNICEF, ICAP Columbia University, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Macharia will join existing board members Dr. Dino Rech, Audere's CEO; Dr. John Halamka, chair of the Mayo Clinic Platform; Lauren Lavoie, Director of Engineering Technology, Health and Wellness at Walmart; and Shyam Pather, CTO of Audere.

“Dr. Macharia’s unique perspective will enrich our leadership, and I am proud to welcome her to our Board of Directors!” added Rech.

About Audere

Operating at the unique intersection of global health and high technology, Audere develops advanced and accessible software that revolutionizes the detection and treatment of diseases, such as malaria, COVID-19 and HIV.

Its diverse team combines smartphone technology, artificial intelligence, and the best of cloud-based services to deliver HealthPulse solutions around the world.

The development of its projects is funded by grants and support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, FIND, and other global health partners.

