Hispanic network launched to help corporations connect their brands with Latinos

It is made up of a group of visionaries and it aspires to connect these audiences quickly and successfully.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
February 27, 2023

Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies, recently announced the launch of RF Comunicad Collective, the product of RF Comunicad's 30-year relationship with a strategically selected network of Hispanic leaders, influencers, visionaries and representatives of hundreds of national and local organizations that serve these growing communities.

Gloria Rodríguez, RF Comunicad president, stated:

At RF Comunicad, cultural intelligence is the guiding light to create meaningful, targeted initiatives with the knowledge that to build trust, companies need to be intentional in their multicultural efforts. The Collective partners know the importance of having a deep understanding of the Latino community to successfully reach that audience.

New Strategy 

With the goal of connecting corporations and their brands with the Latino population, while seeking to empower this community, the Collective network has led community efforts for decades supported by its members, among which stand out:

  • Hispanic Federation
  • League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
  • Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute
  • Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute
  • United States Hispanic Leadership Institute
  • Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation
  • Latinas USA
  • Centro Fox at Mexico
  • AIPC pandora at Spain

With this launch, the purpose is for the Collective to further collaborate with corporations, each engaging their own extensive network to reach Latino audiences quickly and successfully.

Firm Commitment to Diversity

With the new information that this alliance will be able to collect, organizations will also have the possibility to prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion so that they are at the forefront of any corporate strategy, and with the proven models of RF Comunicad, ensure ROI at through impactful brand and community revitalization efforts.

“The Collective network experience will assist Ruder Finn in designing intentional culturally competent campaigns and will facilitate open dialogue between the corporate and nonprofit sectors to drive brand value and social impact. It is also meant to create a better understanding of the Hispanic community, its needs and contributions to the U.S. economy while ultimately integrating the Latino community through strategic approaches to DEI, recruitment, and retainment,” highlighted Ruder Finn, a company founded in 1948. 

Through their engagement with the community, corporations can receive information and access to what is currently considered the second largest population in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census.

Likewise, from RF Comunidad Collective they highlight a study by the Pew Research Center in which it is indicated that one in four members of Generation Z is Hispanic, and in which it is also expected that this generation will become a non-white majority by 2026.

“Latinos have more than $2 trillion in purchasing power, and by observing and predicting markets shifts and trends in data, they can better understand this population,” noted Ruder Finn.

