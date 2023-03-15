Daniel Gamba is Northern Trust's new President of Asset Management Business

Chicago-based financial institution Northern Trust recently announced the arrival of Daniel Gamba to its management team. Gamba is a seasoned business leader who spent the last 22 years at BlackRock, where he served as co-head of fundamental equity and a member of the Global Operating, Portfolio Management Group Executive, and Human Capital committees.

Gamba highlighted the move on LinkedIn:

I am honored and excited to be joining Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global asset management firm with over $1 trillion in AUM.

Gamba’s career

Gamba, who has extensive global experience in active, systematic and index fundamental products, has led investment, distribution and product teams with a track record of driving businesses through growth and change.

Gamba describes himself as “a global enterprise leader who created entrepreneurial businesses, scaled-up growth businesses, and transformed/ turned-around declining businesses.” He also stresses his commitment to diversity and inclusion, highlighting his roles as founder and co-chair of Somos Latinx & Allies Employee Network at BlackRock.

“Daniel has a unique set of experiences well suited for the continued growth of Northern Trust Asset Management, with a track record of delivering strong results. I am confident that under Daniel’s leadership, working in close collaboration with NTAM’s executive team and his partners on Northern Trust’s Management Group, our business will continue to grow and deliver best-in-class investment solutions and services to our clients,” noted Michael O’Grady, Northern Trust CEO.

Gamba is the former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute, the 190,000-member global association serving investment management professionals, where he also served as a director of the Board of the Council of Urban Professionals, whose mission is to connect, empower and mobilize the next generation of diverse business and civic leaders.

Congratulations to Daniel Gamba, CFA on being named @NorthernTrust Corporation's new President of Asset Management.



Learn More: https://t.co/56mSOq9UIt#LatinoLeaders #LCDAOnTheRise — Latino Directors (@LatinoDirectors) March 14, 2023

He earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from the Catholic University of Peru and an MBA in finance and economics from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, where he served on the Board of its Alumni Association for four years.

“NTAM's investment expertise, strength and innovation has earned the trust and confidence of institutional and individual investors around the globe. I want to thank Northern Trust leadership for its confidence in me for this next chapter. As President of NTAM, I will earn the right to lead each of you as partners with a longstanding fiduciary history of solving investment challenges to drive opportunities for clients,” added Gamba.

Get to know: Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking services to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 25 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.