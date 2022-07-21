ScottsMiracle-Gro recently named former Governor Brian Sandoval to its Board of Directors

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, one of the world's leading marketers of lawn and garden products, as well as indoor and hydroponic supplies, recently announced the appointment of Brian Sandoval to its Board of Directors.

Sandoval, who served two terms as the 29th Governor of the State of Nevada, holding the position from 2011 to 2019, is currently the President of the University of Nevada, Reno, a position he has held since 2020 and in which he stands out especially for being the first Hispanic and college alumnus to serve in that role, the most recent of his public service positions.

“Brian’s long-standing commitment to public service makes him a strong addition to our team. His extensive experience on issues related to economic growth, job creation, natural resources, judicial matters and higher education will certainly be of value,” said Jim Hagedorn, ScottsMiracle-Gro chairman and chief executive officer.

Sandoval's Career

Prior to serving as Governor, Sandoval worked as a District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, as well as a Nevada Attorney General, and a member of the Nevada Assembly.

Brian Sandoval, former Governor of the State of Nevada. Photo: @Pres_Sandoval.

Sandoval also served as president of organizations such as the National Governors Association from 2017 to 2018, the National Council of State Governments in 2015, the Western Governors Association in 2014, and the Education Commission of the States from 2013 to 2014.

Sandoval has a bachelor's degree in English and economics from the University of Nevada, Reno. He also holds a Juris Doctorate from the Ohio State University Moritz School of Law.

After passing the Nevada and California bar exams, he went into private practice with several Reno law firms before opening his own firm in 1999.

The former Governor will now serve on the Board's Innovation and Technology Committee and its Nominating and Governance Committee.

Hagedorn noted:

I also expect Brian to bring fresh perspectives to our discussions. On behalf of all the directors, I am very pleased to welcome him to Scotts.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, this company is one of the world's largest marketers of brand-name consumer lawn and garden care products.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading supplier of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. Another wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Collective, has been established to invest in emerging areas of the cannabis industry.