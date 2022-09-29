Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) joins its Mexico Section to promote food science

The first section of the IFT in Latin America, based in Mexico, the fourth at the international level including the sections of the United Kingdom, British Columbia and Japan, joins this initiative that seeks to further develop the scope of this science.

Christie Tarantino-Dean, IFT CEO, stated:

We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with Mexico Section IFT and reaffirm our commitment toward advancing the science of food through innovation.

How Does IFT Benefit From This Alliance?

The partnership with the Mexico Section seeks to expand IFT's resources and networking opportunities to one of the world's largest food processing industries.

Some of the figures highlighted in this section include:

9.3 million people in Mexico are involved in the generation and transformation of agricultural and fishery products.

More than 800,000 people are employed by the food processing industry.

It is the third largest food processing sector in the Americas.

"The Mexico Section not only supports our efforts to diversify and expand the expertise of our membership but also brings unique perspectives to the greater IFT organization as we work to build a safe, sustainable and nutritious global food supply for all,” added Tarantino-Dean.

About the Mexico Section

Originally created in 1956, the members of this committee include Vice President Juan Vilches of Food Innovation Studio, Secretary Cristina Chuck-Hernández of Tecnológico de Monterrey, Treasurer Antonio Araiza Bricaire of AMTEX CORP, and Marketing Leader Katya De la Fuente of MasterSense.

“We’re proud to represent IFT in our country and carry out our unified mission to promote food science and technology throughout all stages of food production. We look forward to inspiring a new generation of Spanish-speaking food technologists while reconnecting old colleagues to cultivate a vibrant network of professionals in Mexico and across the globe,” said Mario Roberto Monroy, Mexico Section IFT President.

About Institute of Food Technologists

It is a global organization of approximately 12,000 individual members from more than 100 countries committed to advancing food science, an area they believe is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious and accessible to all.

Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science and technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world's biggest food challenges.