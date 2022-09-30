LIVE STREAMING
Mercedes Romero, LCDA member.
Romero is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Mercedes Romero is appointed to the Board of Directors of MarineMax

The Hispanic executive will assume her position starting this Saturday.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 30, 2022

The world's largest yacht and recreational boat retailer recently announced the addition to its Board of Directors of this recognized leader who currently serves as Primo Water's Global Chief Procurement Officer.

Romero stated:

It is an honor to join the MarineMax Board, especially at such a pivotal time of growth for the Company.

Romero’s Career 

Romero has excelled for 25 years in industries, such as Consumer Packaged Goods (Procter & Gamble, Clorox), Spirits (Diageo, Campari), Pharmaceuticals (Teva), Retail (Starbucks), and Transportation (Ryder).

Through identifying and implementing operational upgrades, strategic planning, and an innovative approach to gaining market share, Romero has contributed to the profitability of large organizations.

Romero, a native of Venezuela, is an independent director at John B. Sanfilippo & Son and also serves as chair of the Sourcing Diversity and Supplier Relationship Management Committee at the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), where she has held various consultancy roles since 2007.

A graduate of Rafael Urdaneta University with a degree in Civil Engineering, she also studied packaging solutions at Michigan State University, and English Studies at Cornell University.

“We are very excited and honored to have Mercedes join our Board of Directors. Her expertise in global procurement and strategic planning coupled with her success as a leader in driving results will be instrumental as we grow our business and continue to exceed the expectations of our customers, our team members, and our shareholders. Furthermore, Mercedes’s track record and international experience will bring new perspectives and further enhance our Board’s collective expertise. On behalf of the Board, we welcome Mercedes and look forward to her future contributions to the Company,” said Joseph A. Watters, MarineMax Board Member and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Chair.

Romero and her family are avid boaters and are passionate about spending time on the water in their spare time.

"I look forward to leveraging my global experience to build on the momentum MarineMax has achieved through its strategic growth plan across its family of businesses,” concluded Romero.

About MarineMax

It has more than 100 locations worldwide, including 78 retail dealership locations, including 34 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the company is also the largest provider of superyacht services, with operating locations around the world.

