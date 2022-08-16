Matthew Archuletta, the first Hispanic director at The Beck Group

The Beck Group, a construction company that works with real estate developers, corporations, organizations, and institutions to design and build their facilities, has promoted Matthew Archuletta to lead its Denver office.

Archuletta, who previously held the position of Project Executive, is the first Hispanic at the international firm to assume the leadership role of regional director.

“Matthew consistently delivers excellent results while living our core values. He has a keen understanding of the intricacies of Denver’s commercial market and strong roots in the community that help strengthen our brand while building confidence with his team and clients,” said Fred Perpall, Beck’s CEO.

Archuletta, who is well recognized for his leadership in managing the teams that deliver Denver's most recognizable buildings, was responsible for the construction project victory at Populus, the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States, the Polsinelli Law Firm building at 1401 Lawrence, and the renovation of UC Health’s Poudre Valley Hospital campus, a $60 million renovation project. Additionally, he led the design and construction of the One Platte mixed-use development that Beck completed earlier this year.

“I am honored to lead our team through this transformational period of growth in the Denver Metro and the Front Range areas. I look forward to continued collaboration with our clients to strengthen the communities that make Denver so special. The Beck Group is on track for great success, and I am grateful to lead and deliver exceptional work in our region,” pointed out Archuletta.

Archuletta's Career

“Matt Archuletta once dreamed of becoming an astronaut. But the Greeley, Colo., native’s fascination with space turned to more earthly pursuits. That included being the first member of his family to go to college. When Matt enrolled at Colorado State University, he wanted to study business but was uncertain about the type of work he would seek after graduation. He decided on his future career after a relative suggested he take coursework in construction management. Since then, Matt has found that was the best decision because construction has allowed him to “create cool buildings that make Denver a world-renowned city,” Beck Group notes in Archuletta's description.

An active leader in Denver's redevelopment initiatives, Archuletta is a member of the Downtown Denver Design Advisory Board and the Denver International Airport Community Panel Board. He also leads Beck's efforts to help create The Mile High City's expanding skyline.

“When he’s not overseeing one of the firm’s construction projects, Matt meets with clients, closes deals, collaborates with colleagues, and other activities that have led to the office’s impressive growth,” Beck Group highlights.

Archuletta, who was recognized earlier this year as one of the Denver Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40, also helps small and diverse businesses in his community thrive by serving as a board member of the Hispanic Contractors of Colorado (HCC), an entity that helps Denver International Airport, the city, and the county on accelerating payments for small businesses.