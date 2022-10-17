Hannon Armstrong appoints Lizabeth Ardisana as a member of its Board of Directors

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc., a leading investor in climate solutions, recently announced the appointment of the ninth member of its Directory, composed by eight independent directors.

Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong Chairman and CEO, stated:

As an entrepreneur and senior executive, she will provide additional perspective on our growth prospects in new markets.

Ardisana’s Career

Ardisana is the founder (1987), CEO, and principal owner of ASG Renaissance LLC, a communications and technical services company serving a wide range of clients in the automotive, environmental, defense, construction, healthcare, banking, and education sectors.

Prior to founding her company, Ardisana worked at Ford Motor Company for 14 years, holding various management positions in vehicle development, product planning and marketing.

Lizabeth "Beth" Ardisana assumed her new role on October 10. Photo: Business Wire.

Additionally, she is CEO of Performance Driven Workforce LLC, a scheduling and staffing firm that was founded in 2015 and has since expanded to five states.

“We are delighted to welcome Lizabeth Ardisana to our Board of Directors. Her connectivity to the automotive, renewable fuel, and agriculture industries broadens our Board competencies in these climate solutions markets,” added Eckel.

Hispanic leader

Ardisana is a recognized business and civic leader in Michigan. She has served on the boards of the publicly owned Clean Energy Fuels Corp. since 2019 and Huntington Bancshares Inc. since 2016.

She is also a member of the board of directors of U.S. Privately held Sugar Corporation and was a member of the board of Citizens Republic Bancorp Inc. from 2004 to 2013, as well as FirstMerit Corporation from 2013 to 2016.

Ardisana has also held numerous leadership positions with a variety of nonprofit organizations, including The Skillman Foundation, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, Kettering University, Metropolitan Affairs Coalition, Focus: HOPE, and NextEnergy.

Ardisana, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Texas, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, and an MBA from the University of Detroit, was named by the Governor of Michigan to serve on the executive board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and chair its finance committee.

She is also the vice president of Wayne Health, where she serves on the audit committee and the compensation committee.

About Hannon Armstrong

It is the first public company in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to investments in climate solutions, providing capital to assets developed by leading companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.