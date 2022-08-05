Dollar General appoints Ana Chadwick to its Board of Directors

Ana M. Chadwick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pitney Bowes Inc., was recently appointed to the Dollar General Corporation Board of Directors.

With the appointment of Chadwick, who will also serve on the audit committee, the company's Board of Directors now consists of nine members in total.

“Dollar General is pleased to welcome Ana to our board of directors. She brings valuable international experience and knowledge in finance, real estate and procurement. We are confident Ana will be a strong addition to Dollar General’s board as it guides and supports the Company to meet its goals of expanding the business, enhancing services and driving strategic growth for shareholders,” said Michael Calbert, Dollar General’s chairman of the board.

Chadwick’s Career

The Executive VP and CFO of Pitney Bowes Inc., a global mail and shipping company that provides technology, logistics and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers and government customers, has more than 25 years of experience in finance and operations.

On her LinkedIn profile, Chadwick highlights her time as CFO of GE Capital Bank in Switzerland, where she helped lead the complete rebuild of a stagnant finance organization.

Chadwick, who has a bachelor's degree in economics and business administration from the American University in Washington D.C., led the transformation of "a slow business, and a staff that accepted the status quo, into a competitive player in a highly resilient market," positioning the finance team as the axis of an accelerated growth strategy in international markets.

Chadwick currently manages an organization of over 400 employees, leading financial, real estate, and purchasing operations. Prior to Pitney Bowes, Chadwick was with General Electric (GE) Company for 28 years with leadership roles at GE Capital, including Chairman and CEO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions, CFO and COO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions, Controller of GE Capital Americas, CFO of GE Capital Energy Financial Services, COO of GE Money Bank Latin America, CFO of GE Capital Consumer Finance Latin America, as well as other financial and audit functions at GE.

“I’m excited to join Dollar General’s Board of Directors. I look forward to working with the rest of the board to help continue driving growth and expansion across the business, and to deliver on Dollar General’s mission to serve others,” noted Chadwick.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation, founded more than 80 years ago, is an American variety store chain headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

It operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private label brands, it sells products from America's most trusted manufacturers.