LIVE STREAMING
Dennis Arriola, LCDA member.
Arriola is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Dennis Arriola joins ConocoPhillips Board of Directors

The Latino executive has extensive experience in the energy sector.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Dennis V. Arriola, a Latino man.

ConocoPhillips’ New Director

September 20th, 2022
Article
A headshot of Wanda Diaz

USPS Latina Postmaster

September 19th, 2022
Article
Guillermo Díaz Jr. at 2021 L'ATTITUDE event.

More Flavor to the Box

September 15th, 2022
Article
American Airlines aircraft.

He Keeps Aiming Higher

September 15th, 2022
Article
Woman leading a conference.

Experts on Diversity

September 14th, 2022
Article
Melissa Ribeiro, LCDA member.

From Brazil to the World

September 13th, 2022
Article
Cocina Azteca, restaurant, image to illustrate Square payment tools.

Business Solutions Access

September 13th, 2022
Article
Facade of a Nike Factory Store.

Circular Economy's Fabrics

September 12th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 20, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

One of the world's leading exploration and production companies, based on both production and reserves, recently announced the appointment of this renowned CEO as a new member of its board of directors.

Ryan Lance, chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, stated:

We are pleased to add Dennis to the ConocoPhillips Board of Directors.

Arriola’s Career 

Arriola, who will serve on the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and the Audit and Finance Committee of the ConocoPhillips board, has more than 28 years of experience in the energy sector, where he has been particularly noted for his approach to renewable energies. 

His most recent roles include CEO of Avangrid, Inc., and Executive Vice President, Group President and Chief Sustainability Officer at Sempra Energy.

Previously, Arriola held significant leadership positions with gas, electric and renewable energy utilities, including Southern California Gas Co. (Chairman and CEO), San Diego Gas and Electric (SVP and CFO).

“Dennis brings valuable perspective and expertise in the energy sector, particularly in renewables and low carbon energy. We look forward to his contributions as we deliver on our Triple Mandate of meeting energy transition pathway demand, generating competitive returns on and of capital, and achieving our net-zero emissions ambition,” added Lance. 

Dennis Arriola, Board member at ConocoPhillips. Photo: LinkedIn Profile.
Dennis Arriola, Board member at ConocoPhillips. Photo: LinkedIn Profile.

Member of Directories

Arriola has also been named to the boards of Avangrid, Inc., the California Latino Economic Institute, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the California Business Roundtable, the Edison Electrical Institute, and the boards of several Sempra operating companies, including Infraestructura Energética Nova, a publicly traded company in Mexico, Luz del Sur SAA, a publicly traded company in Peru, and Chilquinta Energía in Chile.

With the appointment of Arriola, who has a BA in Arts and Economics from Stanford University, and an MBA from Harvard University, the number of directors at ConocoPhillips increases to 14, out of which 12 are independent.

“I’m honored and excited to join the #ConocoPhillips Board of Directors. As a Fortune 100 company, ConocoPhillips is a global energy leader working to address the needs of our transitioning world. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance and the stewardship of the Board, ConocoPhillips is focused on achieving its operational net-zero emissions ambition while meeting transition pathway demand. I look forward to staying engaged in the energy transition and providing my support to ConocoPhillips,” underscore Arriola through his LinkedIn profile.

About ConocoPhillips

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips has operations and activities in 13 countries, as well as $94 billion of total assets and approximately 9,400 employees as of June 30, 2022.

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
jidami7289
September 20th, 2022 - 2:47 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐡𝟏.𝐜𝐨𝐦
yagopa4162
September 20th, 2022 - 3:23 pm
Finally I made $92/hr. It’s time to take some action and you can join it too.It is a simple, dedicated and easy way to get rich. Three weeks from now you will wish you had started today.Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site.
Here is I started.……......>> 𝗪𝘄𝘄.𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗰𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link