The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) presents its 2023-2025 Board of Directors

With the goal of empowering the next generation of Latino leaders in the field of public relations and communications, the leading national organization for the development and representation of Hispanic and multicultural communication professionals, also announced expansions of its local chapters and students in key markets, allowing the association to better serve its community.

Sonia V. Díaz, president of the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA), noted:

Over the past two years, HPRA has seen incredible growth throughout all levels of the organization and has been fielding an overwhelming demand for Hispanic talent in our field.

New Board of Directors

The HPRA 2023/25 Board of Directors is comprised of a diverse group of communication leaders from agencies, corporations, government, education, and nonprofit organizations in the consumer and business-to-business sectors.

These are the chosen ones:

Sonia V. Diaz, Zaid Communications, president Jaime Rojas, Jr., Rojas Communications Group, president-elect Elia Verduzco, Orange County Transportation Authority, treasurer Vanessa Gonzales, PR and Corporate Communications Consultant, secretary Andy Checo, d’exposito & Partners, ¡Bravo! Awards committee chair Brenda Mendoza, Guardian, ¡Bravo! Awards committee co-chair Carla Santiago, Edelman Miami, director-at-large Darcy Brito, Aflac, director-at-large Erika Gonzalez, WE Communications director-at-large Gorki De Los Santos, LinkedIn, programming chair Jennifer Morales, Amazon Music, mentorship and student programs co-chair Julie Jimenez-Padron, rbb Communications, director-at-large Mario Flores, Sportivo, director-at-large Natalie Asorey, University of Florida, mentorship and student programs chair Oscar Suris, Edelman New York, director-at-large

“We are proud to welcome our new board members and look forward to working together to meet the needs of the industry and ensure increased representation while fostering the next generation of Latino talent,” added Díaz.

HPRA members at the Diversity Action Alliance Multicultural Networking Fair in Florida. Photo: HPRA USA Facebook profile.

About HPRA

Founded in 1984, HPRA is dedicated to advancing Latinos in the industry by offering year-round professional development and networking programs.

Serving as the voice of Hispanic communications professionals, HPRA's national and local chapters work with brands, agencies and industry partners to offer its members access to leading journalists and executives, as well as thought leadership opportunities.

The HPRA also provides racially diverse students with access to scholarships in communication disciplines and the opportunity to receive mentoring and professional experiences that will help them excel and succeed in the workforce.

HPRA currently operates in 5 markets, including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Texas and, its most recent chapter, Silicon Valley, which became the Bay Area's first organization of its kind, where Latinos make up 29% of the population in the region.

Presidents of local HPRA chapters include:

Los Angeles – Maxine Enciso, Ketchum

Miami – Mike Hernández, LSN

New York – Erika Sanchez, Braid Communications

Orange County – Sandra Bernardo, Experian

Silicon Valley – Vanessa Gonzales, Sr. Corporate Communications Consultant

Texas – Audrey Ponzio, APC Collective

Other additions to the network include new student chapters at Hofstra University, the University of Oregon, and the University of Texas Austin.