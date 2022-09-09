Miguel “Mike” Roggero is a new Pew Research Center's member of the Board

“I'm excited to welcome Mike Roggero, CEO of Fuse Media, to Pew Research Center's board of directors. We are so excited to have Mike's expertise, experience, perspective and commitment to empowering multicultural voices added to our board as we navigate the Center's strategic course in the years ahead,” stated Michael Dimock, Pew Research Center President.

The Pew Research Center, based in Washington, D.C., is an American nonpartisan media organization made up of a group of experts that offers information on social issues, public opinion and demographic trends in the United States and the world.

Diversity and Inclusion Advocate

According to his profile at Fuse Media, LLC, the Latino-owned entertainment company known for celebrating and amplifying youth and multicultural voices, Roggero plays the roles of President and CEO.

Thanks to its championing of diversity in the media, as well as its extensive experience in financing, building and creating companies that prioritize representation and inclusion, this entertainment company is currently one of the few owned and operated by Latin talent.

Roggero’s Career

Fuse highlights:

Roggero is committed to discovering diverse, up and coming creative talent and creating opportunities to showcase their talent.

During the nearly 16 years this executive has been with Fuse Media, including time with the platform's predecessors SiTV and NUVOtv, the company has grown from a Latino-focused English-language cable channel to a global media brand dedicated to empowering young and multicultural audiences.

Roggero, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, where he graduated as a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, and an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, also held executive positions at The Walt Disney Company, where he managed the relationship between Disney's video game unit and major international technology and consumer goods companies.

In addition to his media background, Roggero also has extensive experience in the enterprise SaaS (software as a service) sector. He was a group executive at Reed Business Information, a division of Reed Elsevier, where he managed the transformation of a portfolio of international publishing companies, and where he also served as COO of subsidiary eLogic, Inc., a SaaS provider of real-time information and content management for the publishing industry.

Also, prior to eLogic, Roggero served as CFO and Executive Vice President of Operations at eMind LLC, a leading SaaS provider of learning solutions to the financial services industry, which was later acquired by The Washington Post.

Roggero, the first-generation son of a Cuban mother and a Peruvian father, has been included in CableFAX: The Magazine's prestigious "100 Top Power Players" and "Most Influential Minorities" lists. He has also been included in Imagen Foundation’s annual list of Most Powerful and Influential Latinos in Entertainment.