Moody's appoints Francisco Martínez-García as director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

It seeks to reinforce the culture of belonging in the company.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
January 10, 2023

Moody's Corporation, a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions, recently appointed the HR expert who will focus on building the company as an inclusive workplace that attracts, develops, and retains diverse talent.

Maral Kazanjian, Chief People Officer at Moody’s, stated:

Diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral to our business model, and we strive for a workplace where all employees can thrive as their authentic selves.

New challenges

In his new role as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, Martínez-García will be responsible for supporting all of Moody's business functions to ensure the company's culture of ownership remains a competitive advantage.

Martínez-García, along with his team, will drive a new data-driven approach to diverse representation that will push the boundaries to reflect the many geographies and stakeholders the company serves.

In addition, it will partner with Moody's Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to deepen engagement, promote visibility, and foster collaboration.

“Francisco is passionate about authenticity in the workplace, and brings a wealth of experience working with business leaders and employees that will guide our ongoing efforts to amplify all voices,” added Kazanjian.

Career 

Martínez-García, who joined Moody's in 2019, has held various roles in the company's human resources team, including:

  • Global Talent Partner for Moody's Investor Services, Moody's ESG Solutions and Moody's Technology Services Group.
  • Previously, he led the Global Compensation function within the People team.

Prior to Moody's, Martínez-García worked for Colgate-Palmolive for more than 15 years in various Human Resources positions in the United States, Mexico, and Switzerland.

More about Moody's

Its data, analytics solutions, and insights help decision makers identify the opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others.

“We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress,” points out the firm.

With more than 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and more than a century of experience in financial markets.

