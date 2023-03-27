Macy's unveils one-year milestones for Mission Every One

The social purpose platform for the entire company focused on creating positive social change, recently presented a balance of what was done in the year.

In 2022, Macy's Inc. launched Mission Every One, directing $5 billion of company spending through 2025 for partners, products, people and programs that help create a more equitable and sustainable future.

Through their commitment, the initiative, which has focused on making significant progress to create a brighter future with bold representation for all, has committed $1,4 billion of its investment by 2022 to meet this goal.

Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s Inc., noted:

Our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, builds on our heritage of corporate citizenship, fueling a more equitable and sustainable future for our people, communities and planet.

About Mission Every One

Through an integrated, holistic, and phased approach, the program builds on an essential framework for company-wide business operations, while also working as a filter for peer decision-making.

The bulk of the $1.4 billion spending used in 2022 supported diversely owned retail and non-retail businesses, investments in various retail development programs, and the expansion of certified sustainable products.

“Over the past year, our business has infused this work enterprise-wide, transforming how we operate and make decisions. Through our $1.4 billion of spend in 2022, we see the effect both our corporate and individual contributions can have,” added Gennette.

Highlights in its First Year

The initiative has focused on 3 impact pillars: People, Communities and Planet.

1. People — The diverse community of colleagues and partners who drive mutual growth and innovation is recognized and valued here.

By strengthening the leadership skills of top ethnically diverse talent and focusing on recruitment, retention, and promotions, the company is on track to achieve its goal of ethnically diverse representation of 30% by 2025 ahead of schedule, at 29% reached by the end of 2022.

More Milestones:

In February 2022, Macy's Inc. launched a partnership with Guild Education to provide an educational program to eligible colleagues, where more than 3,000 colleagues have completed at least one course, exceeding retail benchmarks.

Through investments in various retail development programs, including The Workshop at Macy's, the launch of S.P.U.R. Pathways: Shared Purpose, Unlimited Reach, the firm continues to develop diverse voices and create opportunities for colleagues, partners, and communities.

The company has deployed $1 million in corporate grant funding and dedicated support to social justice causes and organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign, National Urban League and CEO Action for Racial Equity, which are on the front lines of advancing human rights, racial justice, workforce development, and economic opportunity.

2. Communities — Here, the curiosity and confidence of young people is nurtured on their journey to become tomorrow's leaders.

Through roundup campaigns, corporate grants, and peer donations, more than $34 million and 54,000 volunteer hours have been provided.

More Milestones:

Over $25 million to impact organizations focused on education and mentoring, mental health, and environmental stewardship.

Launched the Bloomingdale's x FIT Sustainable Innovation Fund, which provides funding for student-led projects around sustainable innovation at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

Bloomingdale's also raised more than $1,5 million for partners including FIT, No Kid Hungry, Child Mind Institute, DonorsChoose, and supported more than 100 organizations across the country through corporate grants.

Bluemercury strengthened its philanthropic commitment in 2022 by partnering with organizations that support underserved and underrepresented communities, including Girls Inc., Compass LGBTQ Community Center in Florida, and N Street Village in Washington, D.C.

3. Planet — Sustainable products and services are selected and created here so that people and the planet can thrive together.

Through Mission Every One, Macy's Inc. is embedding sustainability throughout its global value chain, focusing on caring for its people and managing its environmental impact.

More Milestones:

They have honored their commitment to ensure that their private label products managed by the Macy's sourcing team are sourced and created using sustainable materials and production practices, with the goal of achieving 100% preferred materials in those private label products for 2030.

In 2022, it offered greater transparency into comprehensive private label practices that ensure adherence to high standards, third-party audits, identification of issues, and drive to remedy if violations occur.

“Mission Every One has galvanized our brands and our people and led to the creation of programs like S.P.U.R. Pathways, aimed at shattering systemic barriers for underrepresented businesses, and contributed more than $34 million to our community partners. We remain committed to Mission Every One’s ongoing evolution and goal of driving positive societal change,” concluded Gennette.