United Rentals appoints Francisco J. López-Balboa as a member of its Board of Directors

The largest equipment rental company in the world recently announced the expansion of its Board of Directors, adding a total of 11 members.

Michael Kneeland, chairman of United Rentals, stated:

Frank brings deep finance, leadership and operational expertise to our board. He understands the dynamics of scale and customer service in a large networked business oriented toward growth. We look forward to his strategic perspective as a director of United Rentals.

López-Balboa’s Career

López-Balboa, a global financial executive who began his career in investment banking with Merrill, Lynch & Co., has more than 30 years of experience in leadership positions, including his current role as Executive Vice President and Director Finance at Cumulus Media Inc., where he has worked since March 2020.

Previously, López-Balboa served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Univision Communications Inc. (now TelevisaUnivision), the leading media company serving Hispanics in the United States.

López-Balboa, who has an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in economics from Columbia University, was a managing director of Goldman Sachs for more than 20 years, specializing in the telecommunications, media, and communications industries.

He is also the recipient of the John Jay Award from the Columbia University Alumni Association for distinguished professional achievement, and is a Trustee Emeritus of the Columbia University Undergraduate College Board of Visitors and is a Trustee and Treasurer of St. Mark's School in Massachusetts.

About United Rentals

The company has an integrated network of 1,331 rental locations in North America, 13 in Europe, 28 in Australia, and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and all Canadian provinces. The company's approximately 21,600 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,400 classes of rental equipment with a total original cost of $16.57 billion.