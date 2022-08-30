Energy And Water Development names Irma Velázquez as new president and CEO

Energy And Water Development (EAWD), a leading alternative energy and green technology company, recently announced the appointment of Irma Velázquez as its new president and CEO.

Velázquez, who previously served as the COO of this firm, takes on this new challenge in the midst of the ambitious EAWD campaign in Germany and other countries, where the company develops several innovative projects for highly efficient energy and water supply systems.

With 11 years of experience in her previous role, Velázquez led the company in establishing manufacturing operations in the German country, successfully advancing projects for its patent-registered eAWG power-fed atmospheric water generators.

Velázquez stated:

I am excited to be taking the reins at this time in the company’s development.

Velázquez Career

The expert in sustainable development and operations management has more than 8 years of experience in green technologies and climate change, as well as more than 10 years of experience in Public Health, Knowledge Management and International Relations at an international level.

“My experience allows me to provide a comprehensive and objective potential for renewable technologies into the market, considering the essential approaches to sustainability within the social, economic and environmental aspects,” points out Velázquez through her LinkedIn profile.

Graduated from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam, with a Master's degree in Health Information Management, Velázquez has a bachelor's degree in Sciences of Mass Communications, a United Nations certificate on emergency response deployment, and technical studies in Marketing. She is fluent in French, English and Spanish, the latter being her mother tongue.

Velázquez has specialized for more than 20 years in Public Corporate Affairs, external/institutional communications management — Community and social development — Public Policy advocacy. She has certified expertise in sustainable development and emerging technologies.

EAWD highlights the direct influence of Velázquez in improving the intellectual capital of the company, as well as in its commercial expansion with the current developments of off-grid charging stations for electric trucks.

Prior to joining EAWD, Velázquez held leadership roles in large-scale projects with United Nations agencies such as the World Health Organization, Pharmaciens Sans Frontieres, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent Societies (IFRC).

“We have several high-profile projects about to deploy, and we will be uplisting to the NASDAQ stock market in a few months. Given the current state of the climate and the mandates laid out by the Paris Climate Accord, the work we do is more important than ever,” underlined Velázquez.

About Energy And Water Development

Energy And Water Development is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable water and energy answers, building its systems from proven technologies and using its technical knowledge to customize solutions according to the needs of its clients.

In addition to being a women-led company, EAWD is committed to diversity in its workforce, partnering with the German government to recruit highly skilled and educated refugees who have come to Germany due to political instability or economic hardship in their home countries.