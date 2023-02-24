COMMUNITYx announces $2 million raised in recent seed funding round

COMMUNITYx, a Black woman-owned app that wants to get ordinary people more involved with the things they're passionate about, recently announced $2 million raised in its latest seed funding round.

Fearless Fund, the first venture capital fund created by women of color, for women of color, and a leader in the venture capital space led the funders.

Chloë Cheyenne, COMMUNITYx CEO and founder, noted:

The investment from our partners reinforces our mission to democratize the social media landscape and accelerates our growth plans. We are thrilled to launch this new platform for global change that will make it accessible for anyone to take action on any cause from anywhere in the world at the pulse of their fingertips.

Get to know: COMMUNITYx

It is the fastest growing, community-focused, Black women-led app connecting ordinary people around the world to take practical action on the causes they are passionate about.

“COMMUNITYx has created an outlet for direct change during times of uncertainty and we are thrilled to be partnering with them for this investment. Fearless Fund is dedicated to supporting businesses like COMMUNITYx as they are trailblazers in their field continuing to enhance the awareness and involvement of the social issues that surround us today,” said Arian Simone, Fearless Fund co-founder.

COMMUNITYx is currently gearing up for the upcoming launch of its web and mobile platform. With it, the app hopes to drive change through its cause-based community building feature, and its call-to-action technology toolkit that includes petitions, meetings and fundraisers.

The release extends to corporate and philanthropic partners, allowing them to build digital advocacy campaigns, accelerate mobilization efforts, and generate impact reporting analysis for their target audience.

Get to know: Fearless Fund

Fearless Fund, with a mission is to bridge the gap in venture capital funding for female founders of aggressive, scalable growth companies, continues to seek out firms that are directly changing their environments and that are pioneers in their fields.

The mission rooted is in supporting its communities, and with COMMUNITYx the pair is perfect to support its innovative digital hub for activism, uniting like-minded people around the world to take action on the most pressing issues of our time.

“The proof of their activism shows through their most recent work with Justice 4 Tyre, a campaign housed on their site that raised over $1.2M for Tyre Nichols’ mother, worked with local Memphis activists to help mobilize over 500,000 people to take action on Justice 4 Tyre, gained thousands of petition signatures, and worked with local activists to achieve initial demands in Tyre's case,” added Simone.