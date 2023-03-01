Collage Group named to Inc. 5000 Mid-Atlantic Regionals List as one of fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Collage Group, the leading source of cultural intelligence on diverse consumers for more than 250 of America's iconic brands across 15 industries, recently announced its inclusion on the INc. 5000 List as the 121st-fastest growing company in the U.S.

David Wellisch, Collage Group co-founder and CEO, said:

It is a true honor for Collage Group to be recognized as part of this prestigious list of high-growth companies in the region.

Get to know: The Inc. 5000 List

Celebrating the nation's most prosperous private companies and providing an important benchmark for business success, the recently released 2023 Mid-Atlantic Regionals List of Inc. 5000 included companies in Washington D.C., Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Collage Group is part of a group of companies that have posted an extraordinary growth rate across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region, especially between 2019 and 2022.

Highlighting how companies based in the Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. areas had the highest growth rates overall, averaging 381% in 2021 alone, these firms were able to add 14,439 jobs and $2.66 billion to the economy in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“This year’s regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of American’s off-the-charts growth companies. They are disruptors and job creators, and they all had a huge impact on the economy,” noted Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

Collage Group's structured growth

After announcing the raising of $25 million in growth capital less than a year ago thanks to the management of Wavecrest Growth Partners, Collage Group invested strategically in technological infrastructure and product innovation to continue scaling investments in sales and marketing behind its aggressive growth mandate.

At the corporate level, important steps were also taken, beginning with the arrival of three new leaders to occupy the positions of financial director, product and technology director, and revenue director.

“I’d like to thank the Collage Group staff and the leadership who have supported this growth and committed to partnering with more than 250 member brands in their Cultural Fluency journey. Hitting this key milestone is not possible without our talented team or the iconic American brands that rely on our diverse consumer insights and expertise,” said Wellisch.