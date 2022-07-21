Boomi receives the award for Best CEO for Diversity and Best Company for Professional Growth

BoomiTM, a leading company in connectivity and intelligent automation, was awarded at the Comparably Awards with two important recognitions for its corporate organization, which positions it among the 50 most relevant companies for its commitments and achievements in terms of diversity and professional improvement.

Nominated alongside major firms, such as Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Uber, and SADA, Boomi was awarded Best CEO for Diversity and Best Company for Professional Growth, based on anonymous feedback from more than 1,700 employees around the world.

The Comparably Awards are an annual event that highlights the best companies and CEOs from 16 different corporate culture categories throughout the year. The award is the answer to a $4 billion transaction to become an independent company and be part of a global initiative to recruit several hundred new Boomi members to keep up with the exponential increase in customers.

Jason Nazar, co-founder and CEO at Comparably, pointed out:

At Comparably we reward transparency in the workplace.

Comparably selected the winners after evaluating 15 million anonymous employee ratings from 70,000 companies. Boomi employees rated professional development opportunities, such as significant career advancement, mentorship, and constructive criticism very highly.

Boomi earned the Best Companies for Career Growth distinction, while David Meredith scooped the second consecutive Best CEO for Diversity award, a director rated “outstanding” by his employees of color.

“These awards empower employees to share personal insights about their company’s culture, rewarding and highlighting companies like Boomi, that do great work and set up their employees for success,” highlighted Nazar.

As a pioneer and leader of integration platform as a service (iPaaS) companies, Boomi recently surpassed 20,000 customers to become the largest iPaaS provider in the industry. The company has a growing user community of more than 100,000 members, a worldwide network of more than 800 partners, and one of the largest sets of global system integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. Boomi's low-code platform helps organizations across all industries connect data applications, streamline workflows, and deliver more integrated customer experiences.

“As a category-leading, high growth, global software as a service (SaaS) company, Boomi strives to create and maintain a world-class employee experience. We live by our motto of ‘hiring good humans’ and our unique, core values of Go Beyond, Play for Each Other, Create Awesome Things, Own It, and Build Trust. Boomi’s success ultimately lies in the hands of our team members, and we prioritize creating and nurturing an environment that supports their development and well-being, as well as encouraging them to be bold and find innovative, new solutions to challenges. These awards validate Boomi’s celebrated company culture as we continue to invest in our people,” stated Shawn Maurice, Chief Human Resources Officer at Boomi.

Boomi, a recent Gold Globee Award winner in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and the receiver of numerous awards for being an Employer of Choice, including being placed on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list, has positioned itself as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading company culture and brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings across 70,000 renowned companies. Presenting the most comprehensive information on 20 different workplace categories of small, medium, and large organizations—based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education—it is one of the most widely used SaaS platforms for employer rankings and is also a trusted third-party site for estimating corporate culture and compensation.