Annabelle Bexiga named to Fleetcor Technologies board of directors

The world's leading enterprise payments company, Fleetcor Technologies, recently announced immediate changes to its corporate structure, including the arrival of Annabelle Bexiga, who has joined the board of director's technology committee, and the departure of director Mark Johnson.

Bexiga is a Fortune-100 CIO and board director with extensive advisory and operational experience and leadership on public, private and nonprofit boards, and has served as chief information officer at AIG, TIAA, Bain Capital and JP Morgan.

Steven Stull, lead independent director of Fleetcor Technologies Inc., stated:

We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome Annabelle to our Board. She is a practical, accomplished and seasoned technology executive who will immediately contribute to our technology transformation plans.

“I am an experienced Board Director and C-Suite Executive recognized for vision, strategic leadership, and successful execution of digital transformations. My background includes a diverse set of financial services businesses at firms such as JPMorgan Chase, TIAA, and AIG, as well as residential global experience in NY, Singapore, Tokyo, and Boston. I bring a strategic digital lens, as well as real-world experience in a highly-regulated industry, to the board room as an advisor and director,” Bexiga wrote on her LinkedIn profile.

Bexiga, who is also part of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), highlights: “This incredible journey of continuous learning from brilliant technologists and courageous leaders continues through my board and advisory work. Even so, I believe that my biggest contribution has been the many people from my teams that have gone on to C-suite roles themselves. I’m very proud of that. As a mentor and credentialed coach, I take great pleasure in inspiring the next generation of women to find their greatness through my non-profit work.”

It is a leading global merchant payments company that helps businesses spend less by providing innovative solutions to control spending-related purchasing and payment processes. The company's portfolio of brands automates, secures, digitizes and manages payment transactions on behalf of businesses in more than 100 countries in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.