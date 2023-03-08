Carmen Bauza appointed to the Board of Directors of OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States, recently announced the appointment of Carmen Bauza as an additional independent director. The addition grew the company's board of directors, which went from having eight directors to nine, seven of whom are independent.

John Schraudenbach, OneWater Marine Inc.'s chairman of the Board, noted:

We look forward to benefiting from Carmen’s valuable insights and expertise as we continue to execute on our growth strategy and deliver value for our shareholders.

Bauza’s resume

Bauza, who will also serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees with her fellow board members, currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Zumiez Inc., Destination XL Group Inc., and on the board of directors of Claire's Stores Inc.

She is also an advisor to RoundTable Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused on the healthcare industry.

Also featured on her resume are previous senior roles at Fanatics, HSN and Walmart.

Bauza, who currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at Seton Hill University and as a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA), previously held positions at Bath & Body Works, Five Below, and The Walt Disney Company.

“We are excited to welcome Carmen Bauza to the Board of Directors. Carmen is a seasoned executive with global retail experience and a proven track record of consistently driving growth through omni-channel marketing strategies, product innovation and digitization,” added Schraudenbach.

Bauza was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and graduated from Seton Hill University, where she studied fashion merchandising and business administration.

She has received numerous awards, including:

Latina Executive of the Year, from Latina Style Magazine

Top Women in Pharmacy, from Drug Store News

Most Influential Woman of the Year, from Mass Market Retailer

Get to know: OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater operates a total of 100 retail locations, 12 distribution centers/warehouses, and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top 20 states for marine retail expenditures.