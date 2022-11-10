This Argentine is the leader of Volkswagen in the United States

Pablo Di Si became the new president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America in September, as well as CEO of Volkswagen North American Region.

With a portfolio of more than 25 EV models planned for 2030, Di Si leads a team of more than 20,000 employees across the region looking to take advantage of the historic opportunities currently offered by the vehicle market in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Career

Di Si, a graduate of Harvard Business School (AMP 2011), was CEO of Volkswagen's South America region, where he had more than 7 billion euros in sales.

Thanks to his management, the German firm obtained a period of profitability in the Latin American market for the first time in years, especially thanks to a planned launch of new products adapted to the needs of the region.

Di Si, who has an M.B.A in International Management from Thunderbird School of Management (2002) and a BA in Accounting from Northwestern University (1996), as well as a B.A. in Business Administration with a major in Finance from Loyola University Chicago (1994), led a business restructuring focused on cultural transformation.

During his tenure at the South American subsidiary, Di Si led the creation of new business models and accelerated digitization processes to become the leader in the SUV segment in Brazil, where the brand continues to be the largest producer and exporter of light vehicles in the country.

Pablo Di Si, president of Volkswagen Group America. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Di Si, who began his career in 2014 at the Volkswagen Argentina Group as president and CEO, became president and CEO of Volkswagen Brazil and Latin America in 2017.

Additionally, he held key finance and business development roles with Fiat Chrysler Group, Kimberly-Clark and Monsanto, both in the U.S. and Brazil.

“Wonderful chatting with Melissa Lee on CNBC's ‘The Exchange’ today as we round the corner into 2023 and continue working toward our EV development goals! At Volkswagen of America, Inc, we’re committed to investing in innovation and manufacturing in the U.S.—and are doing so in part by building necessary connections with our consumer base,” stated Di Si.

“Heading into 2023, we believe EV demand and sales will continue to be strong – especially as supply chain constraints ease – positioning us to electrify America alongside our VW enthusiasts!” adde Di Si.