The Honest Company appoints Carla Vernón as CEO

The renowned digitally native brand, founded by current creative director, superstar Jessica Alba, recently announced that the former Amazon and General Mills executive will become CEO effective January 9, 2023.

“As a leader of the clean lifestyle movement, The Honest Company is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of this era and I am thrilled to join Jessica and the leadership team with a fresh perspective as we enter a new chapter of innovation and growth,” stated Vernón after her naming.

This new appointment is part of a strategic leadership succession plan in which current CEO, Nick Vlahos, will step down from day-to-day operations after a nearly six-year tenure, although he will remain on the board of directors.

Characterized by promoting a clean lifestyle, The Honest Company also seeks leadership that reflects the diversity of consumers, so Vernón will precisely focus on category growth and driving profitability behind the company's core mission to “inspiring everyone to love living consciously.”

Jessica Alba noted:

I am thrilled Carla is joining The Honest Company as our next CEO. She is a strategic, visionary leader who will continue to build Honest as the legacy brand for tomorrow’s generation.

Vernón’s Career

Prior to her appointment to Honest, Vernón served as vice president of Consumer Categories at Amazon.com, where she led the Baby Care, Household Products, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness & Beauty segments to two-fold growth digits on the tech company's $200 billion top line.

Vernon stood out thanks to her strategy for revitalizing the Amazon.com beauty experience, including increasing the portfolio of leading and emerging beauty brands, introducing proprietary virtual lipstick try-on technology, and creating of the first seasonal beauty merchandising event: Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul.

Prior to Amazon, Vernon, who also serves on the Princeton University Board of Trustees, spent more than 20 years at General Mills, where she excelled in various P&L leadership roles across the company's portfolio, with a particular focus on companies driven by brand purpose.

Holding leadership positions, such as division president of its natural and organic products business, Vernon contributed her experience to General Mills to become the second largest manufacturer of branded natural and organic foods in North America, as well as the leader industry in regenerative and organic agriculture through a commitment to advance regenerative practices on one million acres of land.

“What makes Carla unique is her innate ability to drive product innovation and go-to-market strategies that captivate consumers’ imagination, strengthen brand loyalty, and significantly impact the bottom line. I could not dream of a better person to take Honest into this exciting new chapter. With Carla at the helm, I am confident Honest will continue to redefine category expectations and pave the way for others to follow,” added Alba.

About The Honest Company

As an ambassador for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), at Honest female representation equals more than 60% of the leadership team, while women and people of color represent more than 50% of its board of directors.

Every Honest purchase helps support organizations with shared values and makes happy, healthy lives possible for more people everywhere. To date, Honest has donated more than 28 million items to philanthropic partners, like Baby2Baby, while continuing to prioritize and support diverse communities.

“As I take my seat at the table as a woman, a mom, and one of the only Afro-Latina CEOs of a U.S. public company, there are so many people and experiences that come with me. These are perspectives that can inspire our future growth and vision. That is what is so unique about The Honest Company. This brand was built to bring a rumble of change across industries, leading the way to bring clean and ethical products to the mainstream. And, we will continue doing that with products designed in new and better ways that meet today’s and tomorrow’s needs,” stressed Vernón.