Miriam Hernández-Kakol, LCDA member.
The Latina executive is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Graphic: Maybeth Peralta / Al Día News.

Toyota Bank appoints Miriam Hernández-Kakol to its Board of Directors

The financial institution welcomed the renowned senior leader to its team of directors.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
September 06, 2022

“Toyota Financial Savings Bank (Toyota Bank) is delighted to welcome Miriam Hernandez-Kakol to our board of directors. Ms. Hernandez-Kakol brings a depth of experience to the bank. She served as the former Global Head of KPMG’s Management Consulting Practice and serves as an executive board member for the Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC),” recently announced the organization.

Career 

Through her LinkedIn profile, Hernández-Kakol describes herself as a “innovative senior leader and enterprise strategist who has built and scaled multiple businesses to success that accelerate growth, solve critical challenges, and deliver unrivaled client service across industries and geographies.” 

Hernández-Kakol worked for more than 13 years at KPMG, a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services, where she was a partner and management practice consultant.

Toyota Bank, which offers banking products and services to eligible dealers and team members, highlighted: “She actively gives back to the community through her work with several organizations including National Academy Foundation and Junior Achievement. In addition to her business acumen, she serves as a strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Ms. Hernandez-Kakol’s background is a perfect addition to our growing bank and we are excited to have this opportunity to work with her.”

She is a recognized advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and has mentored many to become leaders in their field. She is a sought after speaker on growth strategy, digital transformation, and women in leadership.

Acknowledgments

This strategic advisor in operations, digital transformation, leadership and people of C-suite leaders, has been named since 2017 by Fortune and the Association of Latino Professionals of America (ALPFA) in the annual list of the 50 most powerful Latinas, where she was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2021.

She has also received the following distinctions:

  • Walter Hanson Award, 2017; KPMG’s most prestigious award
  • Estrella Award, Hispanic IT Executive Council (HITEC), 2019; recognition for global leadership, integrity, and the advancement of technology
  • Women of Excellence Corporate Champion, National Association of Female Executives (NAFE), 2020
  • Top 20 Hispanic Business Leaders in the US, US Hispanic Council, 2021
  • Top 100 Most Influential and Notable Hispanic Professionals in IT, HITEC, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

About Toyota Bank

Employing more than 48,000 people in North America, Toyota has longstanding commitments to diversity and inclusion and advancing next-generation sustainable mobility through its brands and 1,800 dealerships. Toyota Bank was founded in 2004 and recently surpassed $5 billion in assets, offering a portfolio of FDIC-insured loan services and deposit products for eligible Toyota, Lexus and private label dealers and team members.

