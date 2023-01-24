David Olivencia, the new CEO of Angeles Investors

Angeles Investors, one of the fastest growing angel investor groups in the world — with a mission to find, finance and grow the most promising Hispanic and Latino businesses — recently announced the addition of experienced executive strategist David Olivencia as its new CEO.

“We are thrilled to announce that David Olivencia will become the full-time CEO of Angeles Investors as of this morning. David’s last day at Accenture, a leading technology advisory firm, was this past Friday, capping over 28 years with some of the top technology firms. David has a long passion for early-stage investing, and as a member of the Irish Angels has invested in over 70 startups, including two unicorns and more than 10 with valuations over $100 million,” wrote the investment firm.

Olivencia's career

Along with the announcement, Olivencia highlighted his strategic leadership skills, technology expertise and international track record in influencing change and driving business results as a corporate executive and board member.

We are pleased to announce @dolivencia as our new CEO.

Passion for early-stage investing

Invested in +70 startups, including 2 unicorns and +10 with valuations +$100 MM

Experienced leader#ToTheFuture #angelesmembers #angelinvesting pic.twitter.com/TLA93M8DIA — Angeles Investors (@AngelesInvestor) January 20, 2023

“I have deep expertise at driving transformational strategy and change and have frequently been asked to address issues related to corporate governance, business, and technology within prominent forums such as the U.S. Congress, NACD, NASDAQ Opening Bell, NASA, and Businessweek,” noted Olivencia on LinkedIn.

Get to know: Angeles Investors

The investment firm often highlights its constant search to grow the community of Hispanic and Latino angel investors.

Angeles Investors notes:

Currently, Hispanics only represent 2.3% of U.S. angel investors; we are working to correct this statistic.

In addition to developing and nurturing the portfolio of promising Hispanic and Latino companies, expanding the community of Hispanic angel investors, Angeles Investors expands opportunities for human talent from these groups, providing access to internships for interested professionals and MBA students who want to get involved with initial investment and start their venture capital careers.

“In three short years, and with the benefit of David’s leadership, Angeles Investors has grown to over 150 members, making it one of the fastest growing angel investing groups in the world. We open 2023 anticipating accelerated growth for Angeles Investors, including more opportunities for our members, portfolio companies, sponsors and partners,” concluded the firm.