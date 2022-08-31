Sorenson is highlighted as one of the 2022 Best Employers by Forbes

Sorenson, the global leader in inclusive communication technologies for the deaf, hard of hearing, and diverse people, was recently selected for Forbes America's Best-in-State Employers 2022 list, a prestigious award presented by the magazine in company of Statista Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Recurring Recognitions

For Sorenson, this is the fourth Forbes list in which it has been included during 2022. In February, it was highlighted as one of the Best Employers in the United States; in April, it made the list of Best Employers for Diversity; and in July, it was named Best Employers for Women.

Brian Breinholt, Sorenson Chief Human Resources Officer, stated:

This recognition celebrates the dedication and pursuit of excellence by our incredible employees who unitedly support the needs of our diverse communities.

How is the list made?

Companies that make the Forbes select list were identified through an independent survey based on a broad sample of approximately 70,000 Americans who work for companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S.

The evaluation is based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to rate other employers in their respective industry and indicate which one stood out positively or negatively.

Sorenson publicity piece. Graphic: @Sorenson_Comm.

Sorenson was ranked 23rd in a ranking that includes 1,380 employer brands in 25 different industry sectors.

“They are passionate and proud to be part of important human interactions that facilitate communication, create connections, and enhance relationships between people. Our employees are the force behind our services. They are also the people who build our inclusive, energizing, and collaborative culture,” underlined Breinholt.

Employing nearly 10,000 people in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada and the UK, Sorenson offers flexible hours and remote work opportunities, becoming the largest private employer of sign language interpreters and leading the industry on rigorous training and professional development of interpreters, who make up the majority of the company's workforce.

To view open positions within Sorenson, visit its careers page.