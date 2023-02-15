Comun raises $4,5 million to promote financial inclusion

The Latino-founded neobank, which offers modern banking solutions for Hispanic families, recently announced the successful closing of a seed round led by Costanoa Ventures with participation from South Park Commons and FJ Labs.

Andrés Santos, co-founder and CEO of Comun, stated:

We built Comun to make it easier to thrive as an immigrant family in the U.S.

Bank for immigrants

The organization highlights figures published by the U.S. Economic Forecasting and Research Center Report 2022, which indicates that Latinos are three times more likely to be unbanked and two times more likely to fall into predatory lending.

Likewise, the report indicates that currently 41% of Latinos do not have a credit rating, which limits their financial growth and mobility.

Comun, which plans to use the funds to build a financial center with expanded solutions and resources for Latino immigrants in the United States, also seeking to make them feel more confident in this type of service, offers all aspects of the banking experience available in Spanish-language, removing one of the biggest obstacles for the Latino community in obtaining the financial services they need.

El equipo de Comun recaudó $4,5 millones USD para avanzar en su objetivo de promover la inclusión financiera a través de un enfoque latino en la banca moderna. Para ver cómo estamos brindando soluciones bancarias en español visita el enlace: https://t.co/aSI0anWfdl — Comun Banking (@comunbanking) February 14, 2023

Highlighting how a checking account is a vital component to participate in the financial system and build financial stability, the bank provides Latino immigrants with access to traditional services, including an account connected to a physical and virtual Visa debit card, direct deposits for payroll, and free ATM withdrawals and deposits, but without requiring a social security number or additional or hidden fees.

“Banking is a gateway to accessing many services that are vital to a person’s livelihood. My co-founder and I both experienced how challenging it can be to navigate the banking system as immigrants. Our goal is to empower families to be successful in both their finances and the U.S. with a financial partner that they can trust and understand,” added Santos.

About Comun

Founded in 2021 by Abiel Gutiérrez and Andrés Santos, who faced financial exclusion when they immigrated to the United States, Comun's clients already move more than $100,000 a week, growing 20% weekly since its debut in September 2022.

In addition to providing easy-to-use tools and resources available through the Comun mobile app, clients also have access to educational content to help better manage their finances for long-term financial growth.

Comun is the only bank that offers customers a 100% experience and service in Spanish-language, 24/7 customer service, and the ability to register with a foreign passport.

“There is a huge opportunity for financial products that better fit the needs of multi-generational, Latino families in the U.S. People want their bank to understand them, and Comun is building the best, most customer-oriented digital bank for a large and growing first and second generation Latinos,” stressed Mark Selcow, partner at Costanoa Ventures.